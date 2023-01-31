Williston Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A1000256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: January 15, 2023 at 0051 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evelyn’s Way, Cambridge VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Evan Miller

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 15, 2023 at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a residence on VT Route 109 in Cambridge for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed during the dispute, Evan Miller (29) of Cambridge fired a gun in a reckless manner. Miller was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 8, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 08, 2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111