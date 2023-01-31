Williston Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A1000256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: January 15, 2023 at 0051 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Evelyn’s Way, Cambridge VT
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Evan Miller
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 15, 2023 at approximately 0051 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a residence on VT Route 109 in Cambridge for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed during the dispute, Evan Miller (29) of Cambridge fired a gun in a reckless manner. Miller was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on March 8, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 08, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
