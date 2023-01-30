University mourns the loss of Landscape Architecture Professor Richard Sheridan

Jan. 30, 2023

In the days following the unexpected death of University of Rhode Island Professor Richard Edward Sheridan, URI community members are remembering him as a dedicated, witty and warm man who loved his family, his job and the beach.

The 75-year-old landscape architecture professor and South Kingstown resident died the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Professor Emeritus Angelo Simeoni Jr. called Richard a colleague and a brother.

“We laughed, we collaborated on ideas and strategies on how to make landscape architecture at URI the best possible program in the region,” Simeoni said. “We conversed (and argued) about the perfect park, historic gardens, politics, architecture, Woodstock (the 1969 event), the wonders of the glacial New England landscape, healthy foods, shoes (yes shoes…) and the ultimate cup of coffee, which was to be found in Vermont–only 3 hours from home.… Professor Sheridan was so special and unique. I will miss him beyond belief.”

Landscape Architecture Professor Will Green said Richard brimmed with enthusiasm.

”Richard was a caring colleague, an admired teacher, and a designer steeped in European tradition,” Green said. “He loved nature, and people and took simple delights in coffee and chit-chat. He was an optimist and especially upbeat at the start of fall classes, viewing it as a time of new beginnings. He would often say, ‘Can you believe that they pay us for this job?’ His contagious laughter and excited greetings could be heard throughout the building when he saw students and faculty. He will be irreplaceable.”

Winifred Brownell, dean emerita of the College of Arts and Sciences, said she always enjoyed her conversations with Richard and appreciated his insight and friendship.

“He was a complete joy to work with as a colleague at URI,” Brownell said. “I loved his warm wit, knowledge, creative talents, and sense of irony about many things. He will be missed, but he leaves behind so many of us who will treasure our fond memories.”

Richard was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Shea) Sheridan. He was the husband of Diane (Togna) Sheridan for 52 years.

He grew up in Natick, Massachusetts, attended the Stockbridge School of Agriculture in Amherst, received a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in regional planning from the University of Massachusetts. He practiced landscape architecture for more than 25 years while living in Bow, New Hampshire, and taught at the University of Arkansas, Ball State University in Indiana, Norwich University in Vermont, and the University of Rhode Island.

Richard was a professor of landscape architecture at URI since 2005. Most recently, he taught senior- and junior-level design studios and senior planting design. He was also the faculty representative for the URI Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and is an executive committee member of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Richard had more than 30 years of professional practice and teaching experience. In 1999, he had the unique opportunity to work as a therapeutic landscape consultant to Dr. Patch Adams and David Sellers, architect of the Gesundheit Institute in West Virginia.

He loved his life as a professor and was energized by working with students and finding new ways to collaborate with colleagues within other departments and schools. He loved the sun, the beach and taking long weekend drives during the fall with his wife, Diane. The most important thing in his life was his family. He would drop everything to spend time with them, offering advice and consolation and sometimes would just listen.

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, or the charity of your choice. Read the full obituary here.