Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in East Dublin

East Dublin, GA (January 30, 2023) – ﻿The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in East Dublin, GA. The East Dublin Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 30, 2023. One man was shot and one East Dublin Police Department officer was shot. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that around 2:30 p.m., an East Dublin Police Department officer responded to a shots fired call in the Ponderosa Trailer Park on Corbett Street in East Dublin. The officer arrived near Lot 18. The officer got out of his vehicle and was immediately shot by David Jermaine Fountain, age 35. The officer returned fire, shooting Fountain. The investigation so far has revealed that Fountain lives in Lot 18 and was actively shooting at mobile homes inside the trailer park before the officer arrived.

Fountain and the officer were taken to a local hospital and treated. Fountain was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for further treatment. The officer was treated and released. Arrest warrants have been secured for Fountain for one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of aggravated assault. Additional charges are pending.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.