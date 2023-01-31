Read more about GBI Charges Clayton County Chairman’s Secretary with False Statements

The GBI has charged Katrina Holloway, age 52, with false statements and false report of a crime after a criminal investigation revealed evidence that Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary (Holloway) mailed Turner a threatening letter. The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County Police Department. There have been several allegations made by Clayton County officials of alleged evidence that will implicate more people in this investigation. So far, no evidence has been provided to the GBI.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Holloway turned herself in to the Clayton County Jail January 30, 2023.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing. The District Attorney for the Clayton Judicial Circuit has recused her office in this matter. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia or the assigned conflict prosecutor for the case.