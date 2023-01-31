KoverNow Appoints one of Singapore’s Most Prominent Marketing and Data Science Experts as Non-Executive Director

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, 31 January 2023 – KoverNow, an insurtech start-up company based in Singapore, has today announced the appointment of National University of Singapore (NUS) Associate Professor of Marketing, Juin-Kuan Chong. Professor Chong, who is a behavioral scientist and data scientist by training, currently carries out research focusing on the challenges of nudging people to adopt useful technology. He joins KoverNow as a non-executive director.



Professor Chong’s expertise is in using behavioral and economic principles and data analytics and AI tools. His work has included studies into how people search for the best deal, decide who and what to trust and how they make decisions in strategic situations.

His appointment at KoverNow, which has developed a unique mobile insurance app, is intended to help the company adopt mechanisms to gain a more in-depth understanding of today’s consumers and their buying patterns. Professor Chong’s experience working with public agencies and companies across multiple industries and locations, gives him a unique perspective which KoverNow is keen to tap into.

Stephan Kaiser, CEO at KoverNow, said: “Professor Chong has a rich history of advising start-ups in the application of big data and artificial intelligence to their marketing strategies. His appointment as a director will help us to identify solutions to the key challenges we are coming up against as a disruptor in the digital insurance market. We are excited to have him on board.”

Prior to Professor Chong’s current tenure at NUS, he was Assistant Professor of Decision Science and Marketing, and a Senior tutor in Decision Science at the university. He also spent two years as Associate Professor of Marketing at Sungkyunkwan University in Seoul, Korea. He has held research appointments for the Center for Behavioral Economics and the Institute of Data Science at NUS and has published research and reports which have been featured in more than 60 news outlets globally.

About KoverNow

KoverNow is headquartered in Singapore, centred around its core markets in Asia Pacific. The company’s digitally enabled insurance platform dramatically improves the customer journey for purchasing and managing different types of personal insurance by streamlining processes and speeding up renewals, approvals and claims. The KoverNow platform can achieve these efficiency gains whilst providing transparency, speed and value to existing ecosystems, channel partners and policy holders. KoverNow’s insurance platform provides features and functionality that reflect changing consumer behaviors such as greater control, flexibility and convenience in a truly mobile format.

For further information please contact:

Julie Kirby

Ascendant Communications

jkirby@ascendcomms.net or comms@kovernow.com