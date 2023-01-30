Additional Funding Creates New Emergency Shelter Spaces

CANADA, January 30 - Released on January 30, 2023

Following an additional $1.7 million investment from the Government of Saskatchewan in November 2022, new temporary emergency shelter spaces were created across the province to ensure people in need of shelter had a warm place to stay during the winter months.

The additional funding was provided to help emergency shelters better meet seasonal pressures. Since this announcement was made, the ministry has collaborated with community partners to develop 83 new temporary shelter spaces. The spaces will be operational until April 30, 2023.

"Our government provided additional funding to emergency shelters to expand capacity during the winter months," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Through the hard work and commitment of our community partners, we were able to secure these additional spaces to better support people in need."

Of the additional $1.7 million investment, $800,000 was provided as a one-time grant to help emergency shelters and wellness centres across Saskatchewan meet seasonal cost pressures, and $900,000 went toward creating additional temporary shelter spaces in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Forty of the spaces in Regina will be operational as of today and were developed in collaboration with community partners, including RT/SIS and the City of Regina.

The Ministry of Social Services continues to collaborate with community partners across Saskatchewan on new approaches to support vulnerable people in our province and connect them to the supports and services they need.

