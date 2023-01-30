Submit Release
DLNR NEWS RELEASE – PORTIONS OF MĀKENA STATE PARK TO BE CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY FOR HAZARDOUS TREE WORK

(WAILUKU) – Over the next two weeks, work is being done at Mākena State Park on Maui to remove large fallen trees and hazardous branches. Due to the large equipment that will be used for this project, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) will be closing off sections of the park.

The closures are as follows:

  • January 31 and February 1: Black Sand Beach gate will be closed
  • February 2 and 3, as well as February 6 and 7: First entrance (north paved parking lot, parking lot entry gate) will be closed
  • February 8 to 10: Second and Third entrances will be intermittently closed

The project is expected to be completed February 10, 2023.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Mākena State Park Tree Removal (Jan. 19, 2023): https://vimeo.com/794270302

Photographs – Mākena State Park Tree Removal:  https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4nqdrbwoyocg62e/AAC9KKHAHW4jG5gUfO_ukvbea?dl=0

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

[email protected]

808-587-0396

You just read:

