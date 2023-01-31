ACT Capital Advisors Represents American Patio Covers Plus in Sale to Magnolia Bridge Capital

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, American Patio Covers Plus ("APC"), was acquired by Magnolia Bridge Capital ("MBC").

American Patio Covers Plus was founded in 1993 in Arlington, Washington. With over 25 years of experience, the Company is a leader in patio cover sales and installation with unsurpassed customer service.

ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Daniel Nicklaus (Managing Director) and Ivan Trindev (Senior Associate).

"APC is a great locally owned company," said Nicklaus. "We are happy to have delivered this successful result for our client."

Mark Morris, founder of MBC said, "We are excited to announce our acquisition of American Patio Covers Plus – their product quality and service are second to none, and we look forward to continuing the Founder's legacy."

About American Patio Covers Plus

American Patio Covers Plus is a manufacturer, distributor, and installer of patio covers, railings, enclosures, and balconies. The Company's patio covers are engineered to the highest quality standards, designed to block harmful UV rays, and withstand driving rain, howling winds, and snowfall. For more information, visit https://americanpatiocovers.com/.

About Magnolia Bridge Capital

Magnolia Bridge Capital is operated by its founder Mark Morris, who has 25+ years of experience investing in private enterprise and a strong track record of proven exits. MBC brings a history of successful partnerships with family-owned businesses, demonstrating respect for company culture and the founders' legacies.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $1.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors