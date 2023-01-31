EDM Provides a Corporate Update

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - EDM Resources Inc. EDM ("EDM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's activities.

The Company's President and CEO, Mr. Mark Haywood, commented: "EDM has completed its Scotia Mine start-up plan which includes updated capital and operating costs, commodity pricing, foreign exchange rates, and other key project variable forecasts. EDM is working closely with its Offtake Partner, contractors and consultants to implement the start-up plan this year.

"Additionally, the Company announces that our long-term director, Christopher Hopkins, has resigned for personal health reasons. Chris has been an integral part of the EDM Board for the last six years, and was our interim CFO for the last six months whilst we undertook our executive search for a full-time CFO. For his many contributions to EDM, on behalf of the Board and Management, we wish him all the best in his recovery and future endeavors."

Corporate Update:

The Company has completed its internal updates of the Scotia Mine's economics with its offtake partner, IXM S.A., and anticipates that certain conditions of the credit agreement announced on 29 th June 2022 may be amended to enable the Company to lock in a development timeline.

The internal update of the Scotia Mine's economics includes a number of capital cost reductions, operational costs improvements, and significant operational health and safety improvements. These improvements are to be submitted to the Nova Scotia regulators for approval before start-up.

The Company is working closely with its insurers to complete the environmental surety bonding process, which would enable the release of most of the Company's CDN$3 million cash bond with the Nova Scotia Government.

EDM is currently negotiating agreements with a number of contractors and suppliers for the major contract work, planned at the Scotia Mine for 2023.

Based upon the current start-up plans and approval forecasts, the Scotia Mine is expected to commence commercial production in Q4 of 2023.

EDM has been actively engaging with the investment community, and will be presenting at the Red Cloud pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase on March 2, 2023.

EDM will be exhibiting at the 2023 PDAC Conference from March 2 to March 5, 2023. We welcome all shareholders and interested parties to visit us at booth #3129 over the 4 days course of the Conference.

The Scotia Mine has commenced recruitment for a General Manager and a Mill Superintendent. Suitably qualified candidates are encouraged to review the job postings on our Careers Web page and contact our HR personnel at the mine site at HR@ScotiaMine.ca.

