Transatlantic Mining Commenced Running Gravity Gold Table Trial at the Miller Gold Mine

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Transatlantic Mining Corp. TCO (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following completion of the Miller Mine Portal, the mine has been re-entered in order to clean up accumulated mud and dewater areas where the existing mine development is under water.

A large sample of mud was passed over a gravity table to ascertain if it contained any gold. Visible gold was observed on the gravity table in sufficient quantity to encourage the further processing of this mud.

Dewatering of the mine is being undertaken concurrently with the removal of the mud. This will give access to parts of the old mine last worked in the 1960's.

The Miller Gold Mine is located in the Broadwater County in the State of Montana, USA. The mine is approximately 29 miles to the North east of Townsend in Montana USA. The presence of mineralization has been confirmed by recent sampling in areas of the mine where access is possible.

At the Company's Golden Jubilee property, final assay results from the recent 10 hold reverse circulation drill program are pending.

Highlights

Miller Mine - Lower Level

Completed securing Portal Entrance for winter access

Dewater older and deeper parts of the Mine where visual gold has now been observed in-situ

Commissioned and installed a gravity table into the Lower Level of the mine

Key components of the Activity:

Transatlantic has entered into the Miller Mine Lower Portal and secured the entrance for winter. Work has taken place to remove mud from the lowest level in the mine which were waist (approx 1.5 metre) deep over 200 metres in part.

The Company decided to extract the muds out of the mine and run them over a gravity table to ascertain if they contained gold. Gold has been clearly identified and further work is being undertaken to determine the quantum of the gold content. This was in concert with dewatering an older area in the mine that has not been accessed previous. This dewatering also aided in providing further access for additional geological reconnaissance, sampling and additional drill planning activities.

Upon access to the dewatered mine drive, 30 metres of strike is visual on a minus 10 degree gradient with water still at the drive face. In the exposed mine development, visual gold was observed in the wall, roof and floor.





Figure 1: Lower Level Rock Samples (scale of photo approximately 60 cm)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4652/152982_6294e1a414dc1b1f_001bfull.jpg

The first rocks out of the old level contain visual gold and sulphide (figure1) within this newly opened deepest level. It is unknown what the final depth of this drive is, dewatering will continue until completely dewatered. Once this has occurred, a campaign of geological sampling of the mine wall, roof and floor will be undertaken to assay for gold. The deepest level is now exposed for some 30 metres in length and is approximately 2 metres wide.





Figure 2: Lower Level Muds and Sands running over Gravity Shaker Table



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4652/152982_6294e1a414dc1b1f_002bfull.jpg

A gravity table has been set up in the mine to trial process the muds that have been extracted (figure 2) out of the mine . The concentrate has been sent to the assay laboratories for analysis, but with panning (figure 3) it is apparent that large particles of gold are apparent in the concentrate.





Figure 3: Shaker Table Concentrate in gold pan



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4652/152982_6294e1a414dc1b1f_003bfull.jpg

About the Miller Mine and Claim Group:

Transatlantic now has access to the Upper and Lower Level of the mine where it is currently safe to do so. The Miller Mine is situated amongst patented and unpatented claims at an elevation of 1920 m (6,400 feet) and accessible by roads 50 miles from Helena, Montana USA.

The gold and silver mineralization generally occurs on the contacts of sediments and igneous intrusives with native gold and sulphides including pyrite often observed amongst the 4 known adits located on the property.

"The current team efforts at the Miller Mine support that there is still gold mineralization remaining from the historical mine efforts. We look forward to sampling and dewatering the deepest part of the mine further, where visual gold is often observed. Additional diamond drilling will be planned following the geological and technical investigation and assessment of this opening To see gold in the first instance is a good indicator for more gold in the future," commented Bernie Sostak CEO of Transatlantic Mining.

