Visit Hungary Announces New Hotel Openings in Budapest for 2023

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hungary is known for its culture, fine gastronomy, old-world wines, natural beauty, and new attractions. With multiple hotel investments in the pipeline, including a W and two renowned international hotel brands, voco, and Vignette Collection, the Hungarian hotel offering grows more luxurious in 2023.

"Budapest experienced an invigorating rebound in 2022," explains Ivan Ljubinkovic, Head of Business Development at Visit Hungary. "The many developments underway today will continue enticing travelers worldwide to live the treasure of our destination."

HOTEL NEWS

W Budapest Hotel, Marriott group - Andrássy Avenue, Budapest (Opening 2023)

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International, debuts the iconic W Hotels brand in Hungary, opening W Budapest. Housed in the Drechsler Palace, a UNESCO Heritage site, W Budapest will feature 151 rooms, including 45 suites and one Extreme WOW, the brand's lux-take on the Presidential Suite.

Dorothea Hotel, Autograph Collection, Marriott group - Vörösmarty Square, Budapest (Opening July 2023)

The newly constructed Dorothea Hotel Autograph Collection opens in July 2023 in central Budapest. Set among three connected historical buildings, Lissoni's architecture and sophisticated interior design features 216 rooms, including 50 suites, and four food & beverage outlets. Additionally, the property will house a sky restaurant, a wellness area with a spa, and business premises.

Verno House - Szabadság Street, Budapest (Opened Late 2022)

In addition to new hotels, Budapest celebrated the opening of the boutique Verno House in December 2022, a 50-key property located in the city center close to the U.S. embassy and the liberty square.

Verno House is a meeting point for travelers and locals alike, allowing a deeper understanding of the city's spirit. It evokes the idea, born in 19th century Budapest, where one can truly appreciate all the modern attributes of a city, with a nurturing, natural environment to escape to from time to time. It offers an exquisite wellness space, thoughtfully designed to be an essential component, thus pampering the body and soul.

