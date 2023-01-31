Submit Release
SEA Crab House to Bring the Ocean to Beaverton, OR on Friday, February 3rd

SEA Crab House seafood restaurant, with locations in Astoria, Seaside, and Bend, is set to open its newest location in Beaverton, OR this coming Friday.

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Beaverton, OR on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. This will be the first of four other planned openings planned for 2023, including Seattle, Portland, Bellevue, and Tacoma.

"I've had my heart set on our Beaverton location for close to two years, facing challenge after challenge. I can't tell you how excited I am that we are finally opening this Friday," said Patta Lorwatcharasophon, founder and CEO of the SEA Crab House. "I can't thank the community of Beaverton enough—especially the local chamber—who have shown us nothing but support from the beginning. We can't wait to serve this new community of ours."

The SEA Crab House has made reservations available online for the opening weekend. "We anticipate a full house throughout the weekend," added Patta Lorwatcharasophon. "Our Bend, OR location saw lines down the street to get in when we first opened, and we only saw a fraction of the support leading into that opening compared with Beaverton."

February 3rd will be the restaurant's soft opening, with an official Grand Opening and ribbon cutting with the Beaverton Chamber of Commerce to be held on February 9th.

About the SEA Crab House

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seaside, Bend, and soon Beaverton and Seattle, bringing the ocean to your table. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

