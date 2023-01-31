Winkflash, a MailPix Brand, Earns Recognition in California

MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, reported one of its brands, Winkflash, was recognized by Best Startup California as one of the top 101 Gift Card companies in the Golden State.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) January 30, 2023

Best Startup California selected companies based on these criteria:



Track record

Executive leadership

Market share

Innovation

ESG rating

"As one of the long-standing brands in the MailPix portfolio, it's good to see Winkflash continues to be recognized as an industry leader," says Fred H. Lerner, co-founder and CEO, MailPix. "Winkflash was acquired by MailPix in 2014, leading the way to numerous other brand acquisitions, including 1 Hour Photo, RitzPix and Photobucket's PrintShopLab."

