RM LAW Announces Investigation of Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ("Pardes" or the "Company") PRDS investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Pardes and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com

RM Law is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"): Pardes Biosciences, Inc. f/k/a FS Development Corp. II PRDS.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

