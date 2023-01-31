Submit Release
Winkflash, a MailPix Brand, Earns Recognition in California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, reported one of its brands, Winkflash, was recognized by Best Startup California as one of the top 101 Gift Card companies in the Golden State.

Best Startup California selected companies based on these criteria:

  • Track record
  • Executive leadership
  • Market share
  • Innovation
  • ESG rating

"As one of the long-standing brands in the MailPix portfolio, it's good to see Winkflash continues to be recognized as an industry leader," says Fred H. Lerner, co-founder and CEO, MailPix. "Winkflash was acquired by MailPix in 2014, leading the way to numerous other brand acquisitions, including 1 Hour Photo, RitzPix and Photobucket's PrintShopLab."

ABOUT BEST STARTUP CALIFORNIA
Best Startup California is a medium-sized California-specific startup magazine with a focus on driving inbound investment into startups and companies within California.

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM
MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from phone app or PC and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

