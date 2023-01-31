Korean Egg Sandwich Brand, EGGDROP Opens Its First Global Store in Bangkok

Golden Hind speeds up its global expansion with opening EGGDROP's first global store in Siam Area, Bangkok

More than 2,000 people visited for two days

Golden Hind Co., Ltd (CEO Young-woo Noh) successfully opened its first global store of EGGDROP, a Korean Premium Egg Sandwich Brand, in Siam, Bangkok, Thailand on December 17, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005023/en/

EGGDROP THAILAND BANGKOK Flagship Store, EGGDROP's first global branch, is located in the center of Bangkok where large shopping centers and leading lifestyle trends are concentrated.

Throughout the weekend, including the opening day on December 17, 2022, Bangkok's MZ generation consumers, influencers, food bloggers, and local media visited the EGGDROP Thailand Bangkok store. They enjoyed signature sandwiches such as Mr. EGG, Garlic Bacon Cheese, Avo Bacon Korean Toast.

More than 2,000 people flocked for two days on the first weekend of the opening. Thai citizens lined up in front of the store for a long time to eat EGGDROP. Currently, EGGDROP YouTube channel has an opening sketch video that allows you to feel the heat of the opening day.

EGGDROP started its first store in 2017 and completed opening its 290th store in Korea in 2022 (as of September 2022). Based on this domestic growth, EGGDROP has received inquiries to franchise in more than 30 countries worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and India, in recent years.

"EGGDROP is now an indispensable icon when talking about K-food," said Young-woo Noh, CEO of Golden Hind. "We have already received more than 1,000 franchise inquiries from overseas. And more inquiries coming in with the opening of EGGDROP's Bangkok flagship store in Thailand," he said. "We will offer active support in cooperation with global partners so that more people worldwide can taste EGGDROP."

EGGDROP Overview

Egg Makes Better, EGGDROP.

EGGDROP is a premium egg sandwich brand inspired by "complete food" eggs which cook a healthy meal around scrambled eggs made with A+ grade eggs and fresh ingredients.

Golden Hind Overview

Golden Hind is a young and innovative company that advocates "Food Venture" as a restaurant franchise corporation established in 2017 in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Currently, EGGDROP is the leading business and incubating various other brands.

EGGDROP Instagram: http://instagram.com/eggdrop.official

EGGDROP YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCJdv7PXgatqhdvSvzQDygWw

EGGDROP Inquiry Franchise: https://eggdrop.co.kr/en/franchise/inquiry.php

Official Website: https://eggdrop.co.kr/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005023/en/