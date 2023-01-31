Brookfield Properties, Credit Suisse, Cy Capital and HIRE Capital spearhead Brazil real estate data initiative

Leading real estate owners and operators are set to anonymously exchange lease data for office and industrial assets to strengthen acquisition and asset management capabilities, promote operational efficiency and reduce market risk.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preciso today announced the successful expansion of its data exchange platform to Brazil, with the participation of global and domestic funds including Brookfield Properties, Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo (CSHG), Cy Capital and HIRE Capital, among others. The group of investment funds, FIIs and banks will independently and anonymously contribute and access redacted lease data for office and industrial assets to support underwriting and leasing activities and strengthen investment theses.

Preciso's focus on data verification and recognition of key confidentiality considerations has created the necessary balance to ensure institutional participation. The platform will give owners and operators the ability to deliver effective results based on concrete data for the first time in a major emerging market.

"This revolutionary commercial real estate initiative will enable companies to deliver maximum returns at a time of global uncertainty and to continue to attract foreign capital," said Preciso's Isi Stein. "The leadership and vision demonstrated by the platform's adopters is a testament to their dedication to the future of Brazil and their commitment to delivering optimal results for their investors."

"One of the great challenges of the Brazilian market is the dubious quality of information," said Brookfield Asset Management's Leandro Angelino. "Preciso addresses this challenge, and we are excited to be involved in this innovative initiative, which will certainly help many players in the real estate market to obtain better quality real estate data."

