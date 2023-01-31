Demand for EV Coolants Market to Reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2033 on Account of Increasing Electric Vehicles Globally. Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV coolants market size is expected to be around US$ 297.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a rate of 28.7% in the coming decade. A report on the EV coolants market predicts the overall valuation to reach up to US$ 3,704.9 million by the year 2033.



The EV sector had substantial growth in the preceding years, which is regarded to have raised the sales of EV coolants in recent times. Since pollution has become a concern for the urban centers, FMI predicts an upsurge in EV sales further strengthening the market. Furthermore, throughout the medium-term market predictions, tax incentives and phasing out of IC cars would drive the global EV coolants market further.

Compared to any conventional fuel car, a battery electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicle, for instance, requires 2 to 3 times less coolant. An EV uses around 10-20 liters of coolants throughout its lifespan even though the demand for EV coolants for drivelines is comparable. However, water-glycol EV coolants are used in the many EVs currently on the road and give enough functionality making it the better-performing segment than others.

Key Takeaways

Germany is the leading producer of coolants for EVs in the world and captured a market share of 11.7% in the year 2022.

The United States follows Germany in the production and consumption of EV coolants and is figured out to have contributed 9.3% of the overall market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is witnessing an upsurge in demand for EV coolants over the years. FMI predicts the annual growth rate for this country at 20.5% during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, China is the leading producer of EV coolants and is also developing at a robust growth rate of 21.9% through 2033.

India is projected to show a higher growth trend in demand for EV Coolants. As per the analysis report, this regional market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 29.6% over the forecast years.

Based on the coolant type, glycol-based coolants are the dominating product in the market. As per the market report, it captures a market share of 73.2% of the total market size.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Dober Chemical Corporation, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valeo SA, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Lukoil Petronas, Ashland Corporation, Sinclair Oil Corporation, Blue Star Lubrication Technology are some of the keyplayers in the global EV coolants market.

Due to the entry of the automotive coolants market players in this sector, the global EV coolants market can be considered fairly fragmented. The development of region-specific coolant products has been an exceptional strategy for most EV coolant companies to penetrate the market. For instance, the Shell Group introduced a new coolant for an electric motor in August 2022 that is appropriate for the EV coolant requirements on Indian roads

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Glysantin, which is a subsidiary of BASF SE, introduced a newly created EV battery coolant first into the Chinese car marketplace. This EV coolant was created particularly for indirect cooling systems and offers increased dependability and stability. This ready-to-use coolant, sold under the trade name G22 E+TM, has a low conductivity and generates low and steady currents being exposed to a current source.

In August 2022, Valvoline Cummins Company unveiled Valvoline Advanced Coolant, which is a glycol-based full-antifreeze coolant with OAT Technology. The use of this new technology extends the useful life of EV coolants and is expected to strengthen the market position of the enterprise.

Key Segments

By Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Category:

Coolants for Electric Passenger Cars

Coolants for Electric Commercial Vehicles

Coolants for Electric Two Wheelers

Others

By Coolant Type:

Ethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

