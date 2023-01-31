Rachel O'Mahony

Rachel O’Mahony, a British Fashion Designer, Discusses the Evolution of Textiles

LONDON, ENGLAND, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel O’Mahony, an expert British designer, best known for her classic and refined aesthetic and her delicate handmade textile garments that featured in British Vogue, Glamour and Wonderland magazine; recently gave insights on the evolution of textiles.

According to Rachel O’Mahony, textiles have come a long way. From the days when clothes were used to cover humans from the weather to the modern world when they are a form of artistic expression.

O’Mahony notes that technology has had a significant impact on our understanding of the textile industry, and will continue to shape the industry for years to come. She noted that,

The textile industry has been revolutionized by the introduction of technology. From the automation of expensive manual labor, to the ability to manufacture with greater accuracy, technology is transforming how fabrics get made and distributed around the world. Advanced machinery now allows for sophisticated designs to be imprinted on materials with unparalleled accuracy and speed. Furthermore, technology has provided new opportunities in clothing production with digitally printed fabrics available in customized patterns, while 3D printing is revolutionizing how clothing can be produced. As technology continues to develop over time, it is almost certain that the changes seen in the textile industry so far are only going to get bigger and more widespread in the coming years.

According to Rachel Mahony, one of the biggest aspects to the evolution of textiles is that there is an increasing intersection between science, technology, and engineering. The result, she says, is a better manipulation of materials to come up with clothes that serve specific roles much better than they did in the past. O’Mahony notes that one such intersection is the invention of Microfiber. She stated that the invention of microfiber has been incredibly useful in reducing the wear and tear on our clothing from regular use and washing. She stated that these tiny fibers are designed to be incredibly durable, so they can withstand countless cycles in the wash without breaking down like more traditional fabrics. Not only that, but they can also be engineered to resist staining and do not require hot water temperatures for cleaning, which saves energy and mitigate damage to our clothes. In addition, microfiber materials are also lightweight, making them great for seasonal or casual attire.

Going forward, O’Mahony expects textiles to keep evolving, and that artificial intelligence will take an even greater role in the textile industry, and align the textile industry with sustainability goals. To quote her,

Researchers have developed innovative technologies that make fabrics adept at automatically repairing themselves once they’re damaged. This will significantly impact the textile sector, allowing for longer-lasting garments, thus drastically reducing clothing waste without sacrificing function or style. With this new innovation also comes a decreased dependence on hazardous chemicals and water during production, ultimately paving way for more eco-friendly products. Moving forward, it will be interesting to explore how this rapidly evolving technology can be used to maximize its potential.

Rachel O’Mahony is a British fashion designer that has made a name for herself in handmade textile garments. Her works are so good that she has been featured in top fashion magazines such as British Vogue, Glamour, and Wonderland Magazine. O’Mahony’s success has a lot to do with her passion for fashion, and the skills she has acquired over the years. Rachel Mahony is a graduate of the London College of Fashion with a degree in Fashion Design Womenswear. After graduating, she went into entrepreneurship and partnered with a friend to create the Aloura Collection, which focuses on feminine and professional silhouettes. The company has over the years created a made-to-order couture line that celebrities wear at red carpet events.