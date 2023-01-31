The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Announces Star-Studded Calgary Line-Up
Calgary’s 2023 line-up features headliners Andrew Schulz and Jonathan Van Ness!CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is returning to Calgary for its second instalment on August 26 and 27 with headliners Andrew Schulz and Jonathan Van Ness. On Saturday, Jonathan Van Ness will lead the way with a uniquely funny performance alongside Drag Race favourites Monet X Change and Priyanka. On Sunday, Andrew Schulz visits Prince’s Island Park with his notoriously hilarious comedy, with Annie Lederman and more to come!
“We are so proud to be able to bring the festival back to the Calgary community again this year,” says Chris Schoengut, Vice President of Trixstar LIVE. “Besides the incredible talent that we’re bringing to Calgary this year, the festival really is unlike any other comedy event you’ll have attended before — including VIP table service in the beautiful Prince’s Island Park. It’s going to be a wildly hilarious weekend!”
Trixstar LIVE’s vision is to create impactful events that make a difference in the community. In Calgary this year, a portion of proceeds from ticket sales on August 26 will be donated to Accessible Queer Spaces, a fund created to support queer venues, spaces, and events, to become accessible to all people in our community. A portion of ticket proceeds from August 27 will be donated to The Mustard Seed, an organization caring for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty. In addition, proceeds from the festival’s 50/50 draw will support Easter Seals Alberta’s Camp Horizon, which provides individuals with disabilities and medical conditions with life-changing outdoor camp experiences.
“There is something truly magical about the experience that happens at Camp Horizon, and the opportunity to connect with peers in a safe space that builds a support network that lasts a lifetime. This incredible experience is only made possible through the generosity of our community,” explains Easter Seals Alberta CEO, Katherine Such. “Easter Seals Alberta is grateful for the support from the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and their commitment to ensuring people of all abilities have access to meaningful outdoor experiences.”
Tickets go on sale on February 3, 2023 at 10am MST. VIP tickets can be purchased for between $69-$169 for August 26 and between $99-$199 for August 27. General admission tickets are available for between $39-$69 for August 26 and between $69-$89 for August 27. Don’t miss this unforgettable event!
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is expanding coast-to-coast across Canada this summer! More major news and line up announcements coming very soon.
July 14-15 – Kinsmen Park – Edmonton, AB
August 11-12 – Garrison Grounds – Halifax, NS
August 26-27 – Prince’s Island Park – Calgary, AB
More to come!
About The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival:
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is an inclusive and safe experience that celebrates and features all forms of performance comedy, from locals to superstars; all while supporting the communities and beautiful parks we visit through donations and the power of laughter.
About Trixstar LIVE:
Trixstar LIVE is a 360º event management, consultation, marketing and operations firm that activates both city and rural markets across North America with festivals, concerts, celebrity experiences, brand activations and keynote speaker engagements. We create unique experiences and impactful events while raising funds and awareness for local charities and not-for-profits.
