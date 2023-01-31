The expression “Hangs around like a bad smell" may soon be a think of the past
BCI Purification have released a powerful, portable, and lightweight deodorizer that removes all odors from the room quickly
We are seeing a surge in demand from flood-affected areas caused by natural disasters. Our customers are looking to rebuild their lives without the lingering mildew and musky odor.”CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our products have been widely used in automotive dealerships, the hospitality industry, commercial cleaning, and medical facilities for many years to remove any odor. It is now possible to enjoy the same benefits at home and expect to get professional results without the hard work or expense of hiring professionals.
Ever wonder how used car dealers get a pre-loved vehicle owned by a smoker back to that new car smell? How hotels and Airbnb’s can refreshen a room so fast, in time for new guests not to smell anything unpleasant so they can fully enjoy their stay? How do commercial cleaning contractors get houses and offices smelling factory fresh, all in record time to satisfy their clients? Now you know; this is the secret they all use.
"We are delighted to introduce this product to the mass market so regular homeowners, motorists, and businesses can share the convenient process of deodorizing their environment in record time at an affordable price", says BCI.
Offered in an attractive finish and packed with dual deodorizing plates, this commercial-grade deodorizer can be set from zero to 120 minutes or hold. The latter was designed to be used in combination with smart switch operation. Ideally, this feature is perfect for crawl spaces or areas that you don't often frequent or where access is limited. The normal duration for an average size room is only 10-15min. It doesn't take much, a little bit goes a long way. The benefit of such a system is that it penetrates into everything which is left exposed within the room, so it cleans odors completely. Then just open the windows to ventilate the room or vehicle which completes the treatment cycle.
BCI’s deodorizer is also maintenance-free. Being specially equipped with cryogenically treated plates that are rated for a service life of 20,000 hours, this is truly the game changer the industry has been waiting for.
