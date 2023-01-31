EMPIRE STATE BUILDING AND OTHER ICONIC LANDMARKS LIGHT UP FOR EATING DISORDERS AWARENESS WEEK
More than 40 iconic landmarks across the country will be lit blue and green for Eating Disorders Awareness Week February 27 – March 5th
The brilliant blue and green colors are breathtaking to see illuminating these landmarks as we come together to shine the light of hope ever more brightly”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) today announced that the famed Empire State Building is joining more than 40 iconic landmarks in cities across the country that will be lit in the signature blue and green colors of NEDA from Monday, Feb. 27 – Mar. 5, to put a spotlight on the seriousness of eating disorders.
— Sarah Chase, VP of Communication
“This annual coast-to-coast effort unites dozens of U.S. cities in observation of the annual Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) and respectfully honors and acknowledges the millions of Americans who experience an eating disorder each year,” said Sarah Chase, VP of Communication for NEDA. “Our volunteers have gone above and beyond this year in coordinating this extraordinary and touching tribute.”
NEDA is proud to collaborate with other mission aligned organizations on the theme, It’s Time to Change. #EDAW 2023 is an opportunity to center on lived experiences and eating disorder education, essential catalysts for awareness and change.
Eating disorders have the second highest mortality rate of any mental disorder, surpassed only by opioid related deaths, and will impact 30 million Americans at some point in their life. While there is hope and recovery is possible, early intervention is key.
“The earlier a person with an eating disorder seeks treatment, the greater the likelihood of physical and emotional recovery.” added Chase. “This is why NEDA offers vital resources, including a screening tool, for people seeking more information and a next step. Like the light from the top of the Empire State Building, NEDA is here as a guide. The brilliant blue and green colors are breathtaking to see illuminating these landmarks as we come together to shine the light of hope ever more brightly for those who are struggling, those in recovery, and those who have lost a loved one.”
About the National Eating Disorders Association
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by eating disorders. NEDA supports individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care. Through our programs and services, NEDA raises awareness, builds communities of support and recovery, funds research and puts essential resources into the hands of those in need. For more information, visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.
