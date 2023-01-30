Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novák

AZERBAIJAN, January 30 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held an expanded meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novák in Budapest.

Addressing the meeting, President of Hungary Katalin Novák said:

- Once more, welcome. Sorry to the delegation members that it took much longer than expected. But we had so many things to discuss, it could have lasted longer. But hopefully, next time we can continue also on a more informal way - tête-à-tête.

So, thank you for coming. It is an honor for us to have you on an official visit in Hungary. I know that you already had a very good program yesterday. I hope for a good continuation, which will be with Prime Minister, who is the executive. I am just a representative - the head of the state.

Just as I already mentioned, you have met the delegation members at the Kossuth Square at your reception. But you didn’t meet our new energy minister, which is one of the most important topics we have – the energy cooperation between our two countries.

Well, we are not in such a lucky situation that you are, unfortunately. We were deprived from our natural energy resources more than 100 years ago. So, we don't have it anymore. And we need good friends and partners so that we can now diversify our energy resources, because you know that for the present we are dependent from the Russian oil and gas. And that was also one of our major issues that we discussed - the actual situation of the war and our expectations. So, once again, Mr. President, thank you for coming.

x x x

President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Thank you Madamme President. Thank you for your invitation. It is a big honor to visit your beautiful country on an official visit. Using this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Azerbaijan on an official visit at any time convenient for you to continue our dialogue.

I am glad to be in Hungary again. As you mentioned, yesterday with Prime Minister, we had a very informal and friendly, but at the same time very very full of discussions meeting, and today we will continue.

And all the members of delegation have my instructions to be permanently in touch with their colleagues in order to address important issues of bilateral agenda. Of course, energy is on top of our agenda. And today we will sign an important MoU, which, I think, is a very important step, because this is the first document which will be signed in order to start operation in the area of gas supply.

x x x

Discussions at the meeting revolved round cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. Hungary’s support for Azerbaijan-EU relations was highlighted in particular. They underlined there is respect and trust between Hungary and Azerbaijan. Development of Hungary’s relationship with the South Caucasus region as well as the Caspian basin and Central Asian nations was underlined at the meeting.

They also touched upon cooperation on family values, in particular, joint actions in this respect within international organizations, adding family values are in public limelight in both Hungary and Azerbaijan.

The conversation also focused on the students exchange as the two presidents highlighted Hungary’s providing educational scholarships to Azerbaijani students as contribution to youth cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed cooperation in mine clearance.