PRE-DIABETES IS DIABETES: EMPOWERING HISPANICS WITH HEALTH EDUCATION AND CARE
Prevent, understand, and overcome diabetes with Clinica Medica San Miguel
To me, pre-diabetes is diabetes. Prevention and education are key. The sooner we can arm patients with this life-saving information, the more likely they can avoid a diagnosis altogether”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month's study conducted by Diabetes Care is raising alarm bells after it determined that the number of young people in the United States with diabetes will increase by nearly 700% in the coming years. Despite the harrowing reality of this statistic, Dr. Mahfouz Michael, Founder of Clinica Medica San Miguel (CMSM), is on a mission to defy the odds. His unorthodox, but proactive approach tests fasting insulin levels to determine an inclination towards pre-diabetes.
— Dr. Mahfouz Michael, Founder of Clinica Medica San Miguel
“To me, pre-diabetes is diabetes. Prevention and education are key. The sooner we can arm patients with this life-saving information, the more likely they can avoid a diagnosis altogether” he states. Hispanics adults are 70% more likely than non-Hispanic white adults to receive a diabetes diagnosis. Dr. Michael faces this statistic head on, as the patients visiting his eight clinics are primarily of Hispanic descent. In recent years, Michael has successfully assisted over 200 patients with managing the disease, eliminating their need for insulin. “First and foremost, let me make it clear that we are not curing diabetes”, he says. The Hispanic population is largely underserved when it comes to obtaining anything related to health education. “As a diabetic myself, I believe the number one problem in our community is that physicians aren’t emphasizing the importance of nutrition. Most of our diabetes patients just don’t understand how the disease works,” he concludes.
The CMSM team goes beyond simply treating the condition. Instead, they take a comprehensive approach, by understanding what familial, professional, social, and cultural risk factors brought the patient to this point. “I was never educated on the importance of vegetables and fruits–a lot of this information doesn’t reach us. If you don’t understand the problem, then you’ll never overcome it. I no longer need insulin. Now I teach others what Dr. Michael has taught me” says CMSM patient, Carlos Cafuentes.
“That’s probably one of the most important things we can provide patients: education. If they’re aware, they have the power to change their life. It gives them autonomy” Gerardo Alvarado, Lead Nutritionist concludes.
Dr. Mahfouz Michael and Gerardo Alvarado are available for comment regarding their diabetes care plan.
About CMSM: Clinica Medica San Miguel offers several 24-hour clinics in the Los Angeles area, specializing in affordable treatment for all including pediatrics, senior care, and work-related injuries. A bilingual, friendly staff treats each patient as if they were family, from infancy to elderly.
Maritza Blanco
Redirect Marketing Group
+1 323-968-7364 ext. 804
mblanco@rdmg.us