4:40 PM UPDATE: Crash Closes Interstate 180 EB in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County

4:40 PM UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 180 EB are open.



Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound are closed at mile marker 26 (Faxon Exit) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi-vehicle crash.



A detour using Northway Road and Route 2014 (East Third Street) is in place. The roadway is expected to open by early evening.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

