Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for February 2023

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for February 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the January rate of $6.446 per GJ to $3.715 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $3.965 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.25 per GJ for January and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption would be approximately $209 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

  • For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the February regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the January rate of $6.446 per GJ to $3.715 per GJ.
  • This rate reflects a market price for February supplies of approximately $3.965 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.250 per GJ for January and prior months.
  • The typical residential gas bill for February based on an average 16 GJ of consumption would be approximately $195 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Contact:

Estefania Joy

Direct Energy, Communications Specialist

Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

