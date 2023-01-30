Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,317 in the last 365 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) has provided an update for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”). PSG has provided an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.

Registration and Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1591777&tp_key=4c52f433f6

Shareholders may submit questions about the Fund by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

A transcript of the update is available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $22 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

COMPANY CONTACT

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC; distributor.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.