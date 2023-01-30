Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) has provided an update for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) (the “Fund”). PSG has provided an update on the Fund and on general market conditions.



Registration and Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1591777&tp_key=4c52f433f6

Shareholders may submit questions about the Fund by sending an e-mail to publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com.

A transcript of the update is available by calling 855-777-8001 or by sending an e-mail request to the Fund at publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com .

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $22 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

