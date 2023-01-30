Submit Release
Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (the “Company” or “Five Star”), the holding company for Five Star Bank, today reported net income of $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $44.8 million, as compared to $42.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

  • Pre-tax net income, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net income, and earnings per share were as follows for the periods indicated:
  Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Pre-tax net income $ 18,769   $ 16,534   $ 12,630
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) $ 20,019   $ 18,784   $ 14,130
Net income $ 13,282   $ 11,704   $ 11,309
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77   $ 0.68   $ 0.66
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77   $ 0.68   $ 0.66
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   17,143,920     17,140,435     17,096,230
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   17,179,863     17,168,447     17,139,693
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,241,926     17,245,983     17,224,848


  Year ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Pre-tax net income $ 62,858   $ 47,148
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) $ 69,558   $ 48,848
Net income $ 44,801   $ 42,441
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.61   $ 2.83
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.61   $ 2.83
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   17,128,282     14,972,637
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   17,165,610     14,995,213
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,241,926     17,224,848

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

  • Loan and deposit growth was as follows at the dates indicated:

(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 2,791,326   $ 2,582,978   $ 208,348     8.07 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   971,246     1,020,625     (49,379 )   (4.84 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   1,810,758     1,593,707     217,051     13.62 %
               
(dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 2,791,326   $ 1,934,460   $ 856,866     44.29 %
Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans(1)   2,791,326     1,912,336     878,990     45.96 %
PPP loans       22,124     (22,124 )   (100.00 )%
Non-interest-bearing deposits   971,246     902,118     69,128     7.66 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,810,758     1,383,772     426,986     30.86 %

(1) Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is a non-GAAP measure. For reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure, loans held for investment, see table above.

  • At December 31, 2022, the Company reported total loans held for investment, total assets, and total deposits of $2.8 billion, $3.2 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively, as compared to $1.9 billion, $2.6 billion, and $2.3 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.01% at December 31, 2022.

  • On December 15, 2022, the Company exercised its right of prepayment and redeemed subordinated notes with an aggregate principal amount of $28.8 million.

  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.15 per share during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net interest margin was 3.83%, as compared to 3.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 3.67% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest margin was 3.75%, as compared to 3.64% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company's return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.70% and return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 21.50%, as compared to ROAA and ROAE of 1.60% and 19.35%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and 1.82% and 19.15%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's ROAA and ROAE were 1.57% and 18.80%, respectively, as compared to ROAA and ROAE of 1.86% and 22.49%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“While we focus on the future and maintaining a position of distinction and respect in the markets we serve, we proudly look back at 2022 as another outstanding year of consistent, sustainable financial performance. The bank achieved year-over-year growth in loans, a consistent shareholder dividend, and stable net interest margin. We managed expenses and executed on conservative underwriting practices, which continue to be foundational to our success,” said Five Star Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, James Beckwith.

“Five Star Bank consistently executes on client and community-focused initiatives, and in 2022, we received a Super Premier rating from Findley Reports, an IDC rating of three hundred out of three hundred, and a Bauer rating of ‘5’ stars. We were also awarded the prestigious 2021 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, ranking in the top 10% of community banks in the nation. In 2022, our executives were awarded by the Sacramento Business Journal a C-Suite Award, a Women Who Mean Business honor, and a 40 Under 40 recognition. Being recognized as community leaders ensures Five Star Bank remains top-of-mind in the markets we serve as we continue to build-out our verticals. We are well-positioned to withstand an array of economic conditions as we enter 2023. I am humbled and proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to the future,” Beckwith concluded.

Summary Results

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2022

The increase in the Company's net income from the three months ended September 30, 2022 to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in net interest income driven by an increase in average loan balances and higher yields earned on interest-earning assets during the period, along with $0.2 million of growth in other income. The increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale funded by increases in average interest-bearing deposits, subordinated debt and other borrowings, combined with an increase in average equity related to earnings during the period.

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2021

The increase in the Company's net income from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $7.8 million, driven by loan growth. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the provision for income taxes of $4.2 million and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.7 million due to operational growth. The increase in average assets was largely the result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale funded by increases in average interest-bearing deposits, demand accounts, subordinated debt and other borrowings. The increase in average equity was primarily due to earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss period-over-period.

Year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to year ended December 31, 2021

The increase in the Company's net income from the year ended December 31, 2021 to the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $25.5 million, driven by loan growth. This increase was partially offset by: (i) a $13.4 million increase in the provision for income taxes due to an increase in tax rates caused by the Company's transition from an S Corporation to a C Corporation during 2021; (ii) a $5.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses, largely due to loan growth; and (iii) a $4.6 million increase in non-interest expense due to operational growth. The increase in average assets was largely a result of an increase in average loans held for investment and sale, which was funded by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits, demand accounts, subordinated debt and other borrowings. The increase in average equity was primarily due to earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss year-over-year.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 29,135     $ 27,523     $ 1,612     5.86 %
Provision for loan losses     1,250       2,250       (1,000 )   (44.44 )%
Non-interest income     1,601       1,433       168     11.72 %
Non-interest expense     10,717       10,172       545     5.36 %
Pre-tax net income     18,769       16,534       2,235     13.52 %
Provision for income taxes     5,487       4,830       657     13.60 %
Net income   $ 13,282     $ 11,704     $ 1,578     13.48 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.68     $ 0.09     13.24 %
Diluted   $ 0.77     $ 0.68     $ 0.09     13.24 %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.70 %     1.60 %        
ROAE     21.50 %     19.35 %        
Net interest margin     3.83 %     3.86 %        
Cost of funds     1.16 %     0.62 %        
Efficiency ratio     34.87 %     35.13 %        
    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 29,135     $ 21,358     $ 7,777     36.41 %
Provision for loan losses     1,250       1,500       (250 )   (16.67 )%
Non-interest income     1,601       1,790       (189 )   (10.56 )%
Non-interest expense     10,717       9,018       1,699     18.84 %
Pre-tax net income     18,769       12,630       6,139     48.61 %
Provision for income taxes     5,487       1,321       4,166     315.37 %
Net income   $ 13,282     $ 11,309     $ 1,973     17.45 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.11     16.67 %
Diluted   $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.11     16.67 %
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.70 %     1.82 %        
ROAE     21.50 %     19.15 %        
Net interest margin     3.83 %     3.67 %        
Cost of funds     1.16 %     0.16 %        
Efficiency ratio     34.87 %     38.96 %        
                 
    Year ended        
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 103,070     $ 77,611     $ 25,459     32.80 %
Provision for loan losses     6,700       1,700       5,000     294.12 %
Non-interest income     7,157       7,280       (123 )   (1.69 )%
Non-interest expense     40,669       36,043       4,626     12.83 %
Pre-tax net income     62,858       47,148       15,710     33.32 %
Provision for income taxes     18,057       4,707       13,350     283.62 %
Net income   $ 44,801     $ 42,441     $ 2,360     5.56 %
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 2.61     $ 2.83     $ (0.22 )   (7.77 )%
Diluted   $ 2.61     $ 2.83     $ (0.22 )   (7.77 )%
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.57 %     1.86 %        
ROAE     18.80 %     22.49 %        
Net interest margin     3.75 %     3.64 %        
Cost of funds     0.57 %     0.19 %        
Efficiency ratio     36.90 %     42.46 %        
                         

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected financial condition data:                
Total assets   $ 3,227,159     $ 2,556,761     $ 670,398     26.22 %
Cash and cash equivalents     259,991       425,329       (165,338 )   (38.87 )%
Total loans held for investment     2,791,326       1,934,460       856,866     44.29 %
Total investments     119,744       153,753       (34,009 )   (22.12 )%
Total liabilities     2,974,334       2,321,715       652,619     28.11 %
Total deposits     2,782,004       2,285,890       496,114     21.70 %
Subordinated notes, net     73,606       28,386       45,220     159.30 %
Total shareholders’ equity     252,825       235,046       17,779     7.56 %
                               

The increase in total assets from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $856.9 million increase in total loans held for investment, partially offset by a $165.3 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and a $34.0 million decrease in investments. The $856.9 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022 was a result of $1.4 billion in non-PPP loan originations, partially offset by $22.1 million in PPP loan forgiveness and payoffs received, and $491.7 million in non-PPP loan payoffs and paydowns.

The increase in total liabilities from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") advances of $100.0 million, an increase in subordinated notes, net, of $45.2 million, and an increase in deposits of $496.1 million, largely due to increases in time deposits over $250 thousand, money market deposits, and non-interest-bearing deposits of $120.3 million, $161.0 million, and $69.1 million, respectively.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $17.8 million from $235.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $252.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in total shareholders' equity from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $44.8 million, partially offset by a net decline of $12.9 million in other comprehensive income and $15.3 million in cash distributions paid during the period.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 37,402     $ 31,646     $ 5,756     18.19 %
Interest expense     8,267       4,123       4,144     100.51 %
Net interest income   $ 29,135     $ 27,523     $ 1,612     5.86 %
Net interest margin     3.83 %     3.86 %        
                 
    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 37,402     $ 22,253     $ 15,149     68.08 %
Interest expense     8,267       895       7,372     823.69 %
Net interest income   $ 29,135     $ 21,358     $ 7,777     36.41 %
Net interest margin     3.83 %     3.67 %        
                 
    Year ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 117,918     $ 81,583     $ 36,335     44.54 %
Interest expense     14,848       3,972       10,876     273.82 %
Net interest income   $ 103,070     $ 77,611     $ 25,459     32.80 %
Net interest margin     3.75 %     3.64 %        
                         

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

    Three months ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate
Assets                                    
Interest-earning deposits with banks   $ 200,395   $ 1,841   3.64 %   $ 210,179   $ 1,145   2.16 %   $ 330,825   $ 143   0.17 %
Investment securities     117,364     643   2.17 %     126,733     615   1.93 %     160,315     541   1.34 %
Loans held for investment and sale     2,703,865     34,918   5.12 %     2,494,468     29,886   4.75 %     1,815,627     21,569   4.71 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,021,624     37,402   4.91 %     2,831,380     31,646   4.43 %     2,306,767     22,253   3.83 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     73,664             78,112             159,123        
Total assets   $ 3,095,288           $ 2,909,492           $ 2,465,890        
                                     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 223,473   $ 174   0.31 %   $ 213,926   $ 115   0.21 %   $ 165,709   $ 42   0.10 %
Savings accounts     136,753     247   0.72 %     103,142     65   0.25 %     84,290     21   0.10 %
Money market accounts     1,060,597     3,652   1.37 %     1,015,698     1,780   0.69 %     957,030     351   0.15 %
Time accounts     299,771     2,467   3.26 %     208,678     857   1.63 %     75,332     38   0.20 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     114,858     1,727   5.96 %     72,195     1,306   7.18 %     28,376     443   6.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,835,452     8,267   1.79 %     1,613,639     4,123   1.01 %     1,310,737     895   0.27 %
Demand accounts     997,815             1,041,222             914,821        
Interest payable and other liabilities     17,002             14,687             5,988        
Shareholders’ equity     245,019             239,944             234,344        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 3,095,288           $ 2,909,492           $ 2,465,890        
                                     
Net interest spread           3.12 %           3.42 %           3.56 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 29,135   3.83 %       $ 27,523   3.86 %       $ 21,358   3.67 %
                                                 

Factors affecting interest income and yields

Interest income increased during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 4.91% and 4.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks, and increased yields earned on loans held for investment and sale originated in the current environment of rising interest rates.

  • Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $190.2 million period-over-period, driven by new loan originations during the three months ended December 31, 2022 which resulted in increases in the average daily balance of loans and contributed to the increase in interest income.

Interest income increased during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 4.91% and 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increases in yields earned on interest-earning deposits with banks and loans held for sale. Yields on the commercial real estate portfolio increased by 0.52% to 4.93% from 4.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, due to increased rates on commercial real estate loans originated in the current rising rate environment.

  • Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $714.9 million period-over-period, primarily driven by new loan originations during the three months ended December 31, 2022 which resulted in increases in the average daily balance of loans and contributed to the increase in interest income.

Factors affecting interest expense and rates

Interest expense increased during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 1.79% and 1.01% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was primarily due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in rates paid on time and money market accounts. Rates on FHLB advances during the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, but were offset by the rate paid on subordinated debt period-over-period. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to 1.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

  • Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $221.8 million period-over-period, primarily driven by increases in average balances for time accounts and other borrowings, partially offset by the redemption of subordinated notes with an aggregate principal amount of $28.8 million.

Interest expense increased during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 1.79% and 0.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was primarily due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in rates paid on time and money market accounts. The rate paid on subordinated debt remained relatively consistent period-over-period, while FHLB advances had an average rate of 3.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to no FHLB advances for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to 1.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

  • Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $524.7 million period-over-period, primarily driven by increases in average balances for all types of interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most substantial increases in time, money market, and interest-bearing transaction accounts period-over-period. Additionally, the issuance of $75.0 million of subordinated notes on August 17, 2022, combined with utilization of FHLB advances in the three months ended December 31, 2022, but not in the three months ended December 31, 2021, contributed to the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities period-over-period.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the annual periods indicated:

    Year ended
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate
Assets                        
Interest-earning deposits with banks   $ 260,679   $ 3,696   1.42 %   $ 346,522   $ 547   0.16 %
Investment securities     131,353     2,427   1.85 %     147,519     2,142   1.45 %
Loans held for investment and sale     2,353,148     111,795   4.75 %     1,637,280     78,894   4.82 %
Total interest-earning assets     2,745,180     117,918   4.30 %     2,131,321     81,583   3.83 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     99,946             148,830        
Total assets   $ 2,845,126           $ 2,280,151        
                         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                        
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 242,221   $ 425   0.18 %   $ 155,163   $ 155   0.10 %
Savings accounts     107,010     376   0.35 %     74,402     74   0.10 %
Money market accounts     995,048     6,476   0.65 %     935,445     1,798   0.19 %
Time accounts     203,392     3,646   1.79 %     53,222     172   0.32 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     61,533     3,925   6.38 %     28,350     1,773   6.25 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,609,204     14,848   0.92 %     1,246,582     3,972   0.32 %
Demand accounts     982,915             835,834        
Interest payable and other liabilities     14,709             8,984        
Shareholders’ equity     238,298             188,751        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 2,845,126           $ 2,280,151        
                         
Net interest spread           3.38 %           3.51 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 103,070   3.75 %       $ 77,611   3.64 %
                                 

Factors affecting interest income and yields

Interest income increased during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average yields on interest-earning assets were 4.30% and 3.83% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in yields period-over-period was primarily due to increases in yields earned on loans held for sale and interest-earning deposits with banks.

  • Volume. Average interest-earning assets increased by approximately $613.9 million period-over-period, driven by new loan originations, which drove increases in the average daily balance of loans for the year ended December 31, 2022 and contributed to the increase in interest income.

Factors affecting interest expense and rates

Interest expense increased during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, due to the following:

  • Rates. The average costs of interest-bearing liabilities were 0.92% and 0.32% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in cost period-over-period was primarily due to increases in the rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most significant increases in rates paid on time and money market accounts, combined with an increase of 300 basis points on the rates paid on FHLB advances during the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the prior year. The rate paid on the new subordinated debt issuance remained relatively consistent with prior issuances. Additionally, the cost of funds increased from 0.19% for the year ended December 31, 2021 to 0.57% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Volume. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $362.6 million period-over-period, primarily driven by increases in average balances for all types of interest-bearing deposit accounts, with the most substantial increases in time, interest-bearing transaction, and money market accounts period-over-period. Additionally, the issuance of $75.0 million of subordinated notes due September 1, 2032 on August 17, 2022 contributed to the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities period-over-period.

Asset Quality

SBA PPP

All PPP loans had been forgiven or paid off by the borrower as of December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At December 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $28.4 million, as compared to $23.2 million at December 31, 2021. The $5.2 million increase is due to a $6.7 million provision for loan losses recorded during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, offset by net charge-offs of $1.6 million during the same period. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment decreased from 0.03% at December 31, 2021 to 0.01%, primarily due to a decrease in the Company’s nonperforming commercial secured loans. Loans designated as substandard decreased to $0.4 million at December 31, 2022, from $10.6 million at December 31, 2021. This resulted in a net reduction of $0.2 million in reserves related to classified loans, offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses related to loan growth that occurred during 2022. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at December 31, 2022 or December 31, 2021.

A summary of the allowance for loan losses by loan class is as follows:

    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(dollars in thousands)   Amount   % of Total   Amount   % of Total
Real estate:                
Commercial   $ 19,216     67.69 %   $ 12,869     55.37 %
Commercial land and development     54     0.19 %     50     0.22 %
Commercial construction     645     2.27 %     371     1.60 %
Residential construction     49     0.17 %     50     0.22 %
Residential     175     0.62 %     192     0.83 %
Farmland     644     2.27 %     645     2.78 %
Commercial:                
Secured     6,975     24.57 %     6,687     28.77 %
Unsecured     116     0.41 %     207     0.89 %
Consumer and other     347     1.22 %     889     3.82 %
Unallocated     45     0.16 %     1,111     4.78 %
      28,266     99.57 %     23,071     99.28 %
Individually evaluated for impairment:                
Commercial secured     123     0.43 %     172     0.72 %
                 
Total allowance for loan losses   $ 28,389     100.00 %   $ 23,243     100.00 %
                             

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, or total loans at period end, was 1.02% at December 31, 2022, as compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment were 1.02% and 1.22% at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The decline in the ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment period-over-period is primarily due to a decline in classified loans and improvement in the historical loss factors for the SBA portfolio during 2022. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company will adopt Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which replaces the current “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for loan losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2022 and 2023 quarterly periods.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 97     $ 132     $ (35 )   (26.52 )%
Gain on sale of loans     637       548       89     16.24 %
Loan-related fees     407       447       (40 )   (8.95 )%
FHLB stock dividends     193       152       41     26.97 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")     119       102       17     16.67 %
Other income     148       52       96     184.62 %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,601     $ 1,433     $ 168     11.72 %
                               

Gain on sale of loans. The increase in gain on sale of loans resulted primarily from an increase in the volume of loans sold. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, loans totaling $14.5 million were sold with an effective yield of 4.40% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, when loans totaling $10.5 million were sold with an effective yield of 5.20%.

Other income. The increase in other income resulted primarily from a $0.1 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund, which did not occur during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended      
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 97     $ 116     $ (19 )   (16.38 )%
Net gain on sale of securities           15       (15 )   (100.00 )%
Gain on sale of loans     637       1,072       (435 )   (40.58 )%
Loan-related fees     407       391       16     4.09 %
FHLB stock dividends     193       102       91     89.22 %
Earnings on BOLI     119       57       62     108.77 %
Other income     148       37       111     300.00 %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,601     $ 1,790     $ (189 )   (10.56 )%
                             

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans related primarily to an overall decline in the effective yields on loans sold due to uncertainty surrounding the timing of rising interest rates during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately $14.5 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 4.40%, as compared to approximately $9.7 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 9.38% during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, a $1.8 million consumer loan portfolio was sold for a net gain of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Other income. The increase in other income resulted primarily from a $0.1 million gain recorded on a distribution received on an investment in a venture-backed fund in the three months ended December 31, 2022, which did not occur during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Year ended      
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 467     $ 424     $ 43     10.14 %
Net gain on sale of securities     5       724       (719 )   (99.31 )%
Gain on sale of loans     2,934       4,082       (1,148 )   (28.12 )%
Loan-related fees     2,207       1,306       901     68.99 %
FHLB stock dividends     546       372       174     46.77 %
Earnings on BOLI     412       237       175     73.84 %
Other income     586       135       451     334.07 %
Total non-interest income   $ 7,157     $ 7,280     $ (123 )   (1.69 )%
                             

Net gain on sale of securities. The decrease in net gain on sale of securities resulted primarily from the sale of approximately $47.1 million of municipal securities, U.S. government agency securities, and U.S. Treasuries during the year ended December 31, 2021, resulting in a $0.7 million gain, compared to the sale of approximately $1.5 million of municipal securities, resulting in a gain of $5.0 thousand during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease in gain on sale of loans related primarily to an overall decline in the effective yields on loans sold due to uncertainty of the timing and magnitude of rising interest rates during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, approximately $50.8 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 5.78%, as compared to approximately $41.4 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 9.46% during the year ended December 31, 2021. Additionally, a $1.8 million consumer loan portfolio was sold for a net gain of approximately $0.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2021, which did not occur during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Loan-related fees. The increase in loan-related fees was primarily a result of: (i) an increase of $0.6 million in swap referral fees; (ii) an increase of $0.2 million in program fees earned for loans originated and serviced by a third party; and (iii) a $0.2 million increase in fee income recognized in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decline of $0.1 million in loan referral income recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase in FHLB stock dividends primarily relates to an increase in FHLB Class B shares held for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings on BOLI. The increase in earnings on BOLI related primarily due to an additional BOLI policy purchased during the year ended December 31, 2022. Earnings on this policy were only recognized during the year ended December 31, 2022, and did not occur during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Other income. The increase in other income resulted primarily from a $0.4 million gain recorded on two distributions received on investments in two venture-backed funds during the year ended December 31, 2022, which did not occur during the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,698     $ 5,645     $ 53     0.94 %
Occupancy and equipment     511       515       (4 )   (0.78 )%
Data processing and software     839       797       42     5.27 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance     245       195       50     25.64 %
Professional services     553       792       (239 )   (30.18 )%
Advertising and promotional     568       512       56     10.94 %
Loan-related expenses     358       262       96     36.64 %
Other operating expenses     1,945       1,454       491     33.77 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 10,717     $ 10,172     $ 545     5.36 %
                               

Professional services. Professional services decreased, primarily as a result of $0.2 million of legal expenses incurred to support corporate organizational matters during the three months ended September 30, 2022, which did not recur in the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Other operating expenses. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due to a $0.3 million increase related to previously unamortized subordinated debt issuance costs recognized within other operating expenses upon redemption of the subordinated notes in December 2022. The remainder of the increase related to expenses incurred for travel and fees paid for attendance of professional events, conferences, and other business-related events during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 5,698     $ 5,209     $ 489     9.39 %
Occupancy and equipment     511       544       (33 )   (6.07 )%
Data processing and software     839       656       183     27.90 %
FDIC insurance     245       160       85     53.13 %
Professional services     553       444       109     24.55 %
Advertising and promotional     568       499       69     13.83 %
Loan-related expenses     358       136       222     163.24 %
Other operating expenses     1,945       1,370       575     41.97 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 10,717     $ 9,018     $ 1,699     18.84 %
                               

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of: (i) a $0.3 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits as a result of a 9.20% increase in headcount; (ii) a $0.6 million decrease in loan origination costs due to lower production; and (iii) a $0.1 million increase in bonus expense recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. These increases were partially offset by a $0.6 million decline in commissions expense due to lower production during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Data processing and software. Data processing and software increased, primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Professional services. Professional services increased, primarily due to increased audit and legal fees for services provided for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Loan-related expenses. Loan-related expenses increased, primarily as a result of an overall increase in expenses incurred for insurance and taxes, loan legal fees, environmental reports, UCC fees, and inspections to support loan production in the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Other operating expenses. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due to a $0.3 million increase related to previously unamortized subordinated debt issuance costs recognized as an other expense upon redemption of the subordinated notes in December 2022. The remainder of the increase related to: (i) $0.1 million of increased bank charges incurred related to correspondent bank and letter of credit fees incurred to support operations; (ii) $0.1 million of increased insurance expenses; and (iii) an overall increase in expenses incurred for travel and fees paid for attendance of professional events, conferences, and other business-related events during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Year ended        
(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 22,571     $ 19,825     $ 2,746     13.85 %
Occupancy and equipment     2,059       1,938       121     6.24 %
Data processing and software     3,091       2,494       597     23.94 %
FDIC insurance     850       700       150     21.43 %
Professional services     2,467       3,792       (1,325 )   (34.94 )%
Advertising and promotional     1,908       1,300       608     46.77 %
Loan-related expenses     1,287       1,045       242     23.16 %
Other operating expenses     6,436       4,949       1,487     30.05 %
Total non-interest expense   $ 40,669     $ 36,043     $ 4,626     12.83 %
                               

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily a result of a $3.6 million increase in salaries, insurance, and benefits as a result of a 9.20% increase in headcount and a $0.2 million increase in commissions expense related to increased production during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was partially offset by an increase in loan origination costs of $1.0 million due to increased production during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Occupancy and equipment. The increase in occupancy and equipment was primarily the result of an overall increase in depreciation recognized for furniture, fixtures, and equipment that was purchased to support the 9.20% increase in headcount described above, combined with an overall increase in occupancy expenses period-over-period.

Data processing and software. The increase in data processing and software expenditures related primarily to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

FDIC insurance. The increase in FDIC insurance related primarily to an increase in the FDIC assessment base and asset growth for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Professional services. Professional services decreased, primarily as a result of expenses recognized during the year ended December 31, 2021 related to the increased audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the Company's initial public offering in May 2021, which did not recur during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Advertising and promotional. The increase in advertising and promotional costs was primarily related to increases in business development, marketing, and sponsorship expenses due to more in-person participation in events held during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Loan-related expenses. The increase in loan-related expenses related primarily to: (i) $0.1 million of increased UCC filing fees to support consumer loans originated; and (ii) an overall increase in expenses incurred for insurance and taxes, loan legal fees, environmental reports, and inspections to support loan production for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.

Other operating expenses. The increase in other operating expenses includes a $0.3 million increase related to previously unamortized subordinated debt issuance costs recognized as an other expense upon redemption of the subordinated notes in December 2022. The remainder of the increase related to: (i) $0.7 million for expenses incurred for travel and fees paid for attendance of professional events, conferences, and other business-related events; (ii) $0.3 million of increased bank charges incurred related to correspondent bank and letter of credit fees incurred to support operations; and (iii) $0.2 million of increased insurance expenses during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The remainder of the change related to an overall increase in expenses to support the growth in customers period-over-period.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $0.7 million, or 13.60%, to $5.5 million, as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which was primarily due to the increase in taxable income recognized during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021

Provision for income taxes increased by $4.2 million, or 315.37%, to $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. This increase is due to an increase in taxable income, combined with an increase in the effective tax rate for each period, from 10.46% to 29.23% during the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The lower effective tax rate during the three months ended December 31, 2021 was driven by the Company's termination of its Subchapter S Corporation status as of May 5, 2021 and using a blended statutory rate of 20.77% during the three months ended December 31, 2021. The 20.77% tax rate was calculated using the statutory California tax rate of 3.50% and the federal and state statutory rate, net of federal benefit, of 29.56% based on the number of days the Company was each type of corporation during 2021.

Year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to year ended December 31, 2021

Provision for income taxes increased by $13.4 million, or 283.62%, to $18.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $4.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase is due to an increase in taxable income, combined with an increase in the effective tax rate for each period, from 9.98% to 28.73% during the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The lower tax rate used during the year ended December 31, 2021 was the result of the Company's termination of its Subchapter S Corporation status as of May 5, 2021.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a webcast on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT), to discuss its fourth quarter and annual results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and one loan production office in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

    Three months ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Revenue and Expense Data            
Interest and fee income   $ 37,402     $ 31,646     $ 22,253  
Interest expense     8,267       4,123       895  
Net interest income     29,135       27,523       21,358  
Provision for loan losses     1,250       2,250       1,500  
Net interest income after provision     27,885       25,273       19,858  
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts     97       132       116  
Gain on sale of securities                 15  
Gain on sale of loans     637       548       1,072  
Loan-related fees     407       447       391  
FHLB stock dividends     193       152       102  
Earnings on BOLI     119       102       57  
Other income     148       52       37  
Total non-interest income     1,601       1,433       1,790  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     5,698       5,645       5,209  
Occupancy and equipment     511       515       544  
Data processing and software     839       797       656  
FDIC insurance     245       195       160  
Professional services     553       792       444  
Advertising and promotional     568       512       499  
Loan-related expenses     358       262       136  
Other operating expenses     1,945       1,454       1,370  
Total non-interest expense     10,717       10,172       9,018  
Total income before taxes     18,769       16,534       12,630  
Provision for income taxes     5,487       4,830       1,321  
Net income   $ 13,282     $ 11,704     $ 11,309  
             
Comprehensive Income            
Net income   $ 13,282     $ 11,704     $ 11,309  
Net unrealized holding loss on securities available-for-sale during the period     3,714       (4,718 )     (762 )
Reclassification adjustment for net realized gains included in net income                 (15 )
Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss     1,098       (1,395 )     (231 )
Other comprehensive loss     2,616       (3,323 )     (546 )
Total comprehensive income   $ 15,898     $ 8,381     $ 10,763  
             
Share and Per Share Data            
Earnings per common share:            
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.68     $ 0.66  
Diluted   $ 0.77     $ 0.68     $ 0.66  
Book value per share   $ 14.66     $ 13.87     $ 13.65  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 14.66     $ 13.87     $ 13.65  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     17,143,920       17,140,435       17,096,230  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     17,179,863       17,168,447       17,139,693  
Shares outstanding at end of period     17,241,926       17,245,983       17,224,848  
             
Credit Quality            
Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans     7,027.38 %     6,483.87 %     3,954.30 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to loans held for investment     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.03 %
COVID-19 deferments to loans held for investment     %     %     0.63 %
             
Selected Financial Ratios            
ROAA     1.70 %     1.60 %     1.82 %
ROAE     21.50 %     19.35 %     19.15 %
Net interest margin     3.83 %     3.86 %     3.67 %
Loan to deposit     100.67 %     99.22 %     85.09 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

    Year ended
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Revenue and Expense Data        
Interest and fee income   $ 117,918     $ 81,583  
Interest expense     14,848       3,972  
Net interest income     103,070       77,611  
Provision for loan losses     6,700       1,700  
Net interest income after provision     96,370       75,911  
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     467       424  
Gain on sale of securities     5       724  
Gain on sale of loans     2,934       4,082  
Loan-related fees     2,207       1,306  
FHLB stock dividends     546       372  
Earnings on BOLI     412       237  
Other income     586       135  
Total non-interest income     7,157       7,280  
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     22,571       19,825  
Occupancy and equipment     2,059       1,938  
Data processing and software     3,091       2,494  
FDIC insurance     850       700  
Professional services     2,467       3,792  
Advertising and promotional     1,908       1,300  
Loan-related expenses     1,287       1,045  
Other operating expenses     6,436       4,949  
Total non-interest expense     40,669       36,043  
Total income before taxes     62,858       47,148  
Provision for income taxes     18,057       4,707  
Net income   $ 44,801     $ 42,441  
         
Comprehensive Income        
Net income   $ 44,801     $ 42,441  
Net unrealized holding loss on securities available-for-sale during the period     (18,291 )     (1,475 )
Reclassification adjustment for net realized gains included in net income     (5 )     (724 )
Income tax benefit related to other comprehensive loss     (5,408 )     (288 )
Other comprehensive loss     (12,888 )     (1,911 )
Total comprehensive income   $ 31,913     $ 40,530  
         
Share and Per Share Data        
Earnings per common share:        
Basic   $ 2.61     $ 2.83  
Diluted   $ 2.61     $ 2.83  
Book value per share   $ 14.66     $ 13.65  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 14.66     $ 13.65  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     17,128,282       14,972,637  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     17,165,610       14,995,213  
Shares outstanding at end of period     17,241,926       17,224,848  
         
Credit Quality        
Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans     7,027.38 %     3,954.30 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.01 %     0.03 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.01 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to loans held for investment     0.01 %     0.03 %
COVID-19 deferments to loans held for investment     %     0.63 %
         
Selected Financial Ratios        
ROAA     1.57 %     1.86 %
ROAE     18.80 %     22.49 %
Net interest margin     3.75 %     3.64 %
Loan to deposit     100.67 %     85.09 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Balance Sheet Data            
Cash and due from banks   $ 32,561     $ 33,280     $ 136,074  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     227,430       284,389       289,255  
Time deposits in banks     9,849       10,216       14,464  
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value     115,988       114,041       148,807  
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     3,756       3,764       4,946  
Loans held for sale     9,416       11,015       10,671  
Loans held for investment     2,791,326       2,582,978       1,934,460  
Allowance for loan losses     (28,389 )     (27,838 )     (23,243 )
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses     2,762,937       2,555,140       1,911,217  
FHLB stock     10,890       10,890       6,723  
Operating leases, right-of-use asset     3,981       4,227        
Premises and equipment, net     1,605       1,694       1,773  
BOLI     14,669       14,550       11,203  
Interest receivable and other assets     34,077       31,364       21,628  
Total assets   $ 3,227,159     $ 3,074,570     $ 2,556,761  
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 971,246     $ 1,020,625     $ 902,118  
Interest-bearing deposits     1,810,758       1,593,707       1,383,772  
Total deposits     2,782,004       2,614,332       2,285,890  
Subordinated notes, net     73,606       102,028       28,386  
FHLB advances     100,000       105,000        
Operating lease liability     4,243       4,492        
Interest payable and other liabilities     14,481       9,460       7,439  
Total liabilities     2,974,334       2,835,312       2,321,715  
             
Common stock     219,543       219,286       218,444  
Retained earnings     46,736       36,042       17,168  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net     (13,454 )     (16,070 )     (566 )
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 252,825     $ 239,258     $ 235,046  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 3,227,159     $ 3,074,570     $ 2,556,761  
             
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data            
Average loans held for investment and sale   $ 2,703,865     $ 2,494,468     $ 1,815,627  
Average interest-earning assets   $ 3,021,624     $ 2,831,380     $ 2,306,767  
Average total assets   $ 3,095,288     $ 2,909,492     $ 2,465,890  
Average deposits   $ 2,718,409     $ 2,582,666     $ 2,197,182  
Average total equity   $ 245,019     $ 239,944     $ 234,344  
             
Capital Ratio Data            
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets     7.83 %     7.78 %     9.19 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)     7.83 %     7.78 %     9.19 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)     12.46 %     13.94 %     13.98 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     8.99 %     9.21 %     11.44 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     8.99 %     9.21 %     11.44 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.60 %     8.66 %     9.47 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is defined as net income plus provision for income taxes and provision for loan losses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is pre-tax net income.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, is defined as allowance for loan losses, divided by total loans held for investment less PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment. 

The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures.

    Three months ended
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
(dollars in thousands) 		  December 31,
2022 		  September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Net income   $ 13,282     $ 11,704     $ 11,309  
Add: provision for income taxes     5,487       4,830       1,321  
Add: provision for loan losses     1,250       2,250       1,500  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income   $ 20,019     $ 18,784     $ 14,130  


    Year ended
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income
(dollars in thousands) 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Net income   $ 44,801     $ 42,441  
Add: provision for income taxes     18,057       4,707  
Add: provision for loan losses     6,700       1,700  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income   $ 69,558     $ 48,848  


Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands) 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,791,326     $ 1,934,460  
Less: PPP loans           22,124  
Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans   $ 2,791,326     $ 1,912,336  


Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans
(dollars in thousands) 		  December 31,
2022 		  December 31, 2021
Allowance for loan losses (numerator)   $ 28,389     $ 23,243  
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,791,326     $ 1,934,460  
Less: PPP loans           22,124  
Total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans (denominator)   $ 2,791,326     $ 1,912,336  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans     1.02 %     1.22 %
                 

Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


Primary Logo

Five Star Bancorp Announces Quarterly and Annual Results

