Greenspark raises £1m seed investment in Impact-as-a-Service to drive a sustainable and profitable future for business
Fuel Ventures leads investment round to scale platform focused on helping companies integrate environmental impact throughout their operations.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenspark, a climate-tech start-up revolutionising the way businesses take environmental action, today announced it has raised £1m in seed funding. The investment round was led by Fuel Ventures, alongside Pitchdrive, 1818 Venture Capital, Zone2Boost, Great Stuff Ventures, QC-Ventures, and Boost Fund, who join existing investors Anthemis, BBVA and Perivoli Innovations.
Greenspark gives online businesses the ability to take action on environmental and social issues around the world by providing them with planet-positive online tools that fit seamlessly into their technology stack. At a time when consumer and employee demand for action on climate change and global welfare is at an all-time high, Greenspark is giving businesses and consumers the tools they need to be a part of the solution. Their platform not only benefits the planet but also focuses on lifting key business objectives like customer engagement, product sales, order value, and loyalty for their clients.
“At Greenspark, we’re on a mission to tackle some of the greatest issues facing our planet right now, like climate change, deforestation and plastic pollution. We believe that collectively we have the power to address these major threats head-on. We’re bringing a whole new approach to tackling world issues through tools that are not simply altruistic but make business sense,” said Lenny Leemann, co-Founder and CEO. “By proving the economic value of sustainability, we truly believe we can make a huge difference in the world.”
“Greenspark is the latest impact-driven business to the Fuel Ventures portfolio, and we couldn't be more excited to be backing experienced founders Lenny and Matt in executing their vision to enable positive climate action with every transaction.” Said Mike Stevenson, Fuel Ventures.
Through direct integrations with platforms such as e-commerce solutions, payment providers, and marketing suites, businesses are able to create tangible and engaging climate action such as planting trees, preventing ocean-bound plastic and offsetting carbon emissions on behalf of their audience.
Having facilitated the planting of over 800k trees and prevented over 1.3 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean, Greenspark has become an integral part of the sustainability strategy for over 300 companies. Now, they’re expanding their reach with the launch of their Climate API, new impact types and omnichannel integrations on the horizon.
The team is on a mission to prove that doing good can be good for business. Not only are they helping their clients kick-start their sustainability strategy and tackle world issues, they’re also helping to boost metrics too. Clients have reported rises of over 10% in online conversion rates, 80% uplifts in new subscriber rates, and 133% growth in reviews left when a positive impact is made on behalf of the customer.
“Greenspark makes positive impact more attractive for businesses, which is a very hard nut to crack.” Said Wim Derkinderen, Managing Partner at Pitchdrive. “We were highly impressed with the founders and what they already proved, and can’t wait to see what Greenspark will become over the upcoming months and years when taking care of our environment becomes more urgent than ever before.”
About Greenspark
Greenspark incentivises and inspires companies to take action on environmental and social issues around the world. At a time when consumer and employee demand for action on climate change and global welfare is at an all-time high, they’re giving businesses the tools they need to be a part of the solution. Greenspark’s Impact-as-a-Service platform allows companies to create positive impact at key business touchpoints, track its growth in an easily digestible way, and then communicate it effectively with their customer base, site visitors and key stakeholders. The results are proving that taking action for our planet isn't just good for the world – it's a necessity for business.
