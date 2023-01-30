Submit Release
Update: Cancellation of nightly closure of Piilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piikea Avenue, Jan. 30 – Feb. 1

Posted on Jan 30, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the cancellation of the closure on Piʻilani Highway due to weather. 

This closure was set to be nightly in both directions between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. This work will be rescheduled for a later date. 

HDOT will release more information about the reschedule when available. Electronic message boards will be posted prior to notify motorists along Piʻilani Highway. All roadwork is weather permitting. 

The full nightly closure is to complete paving work for the Kihei Roundabout. For more information on roundabouts, including a video demonstrating how to use a multilane roundabout, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roundabouts/ 

 

### 

 

