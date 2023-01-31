NAHB'S THE NATIONALS RECOGNIZES BRASADA ESTATES AS GOLD AWARD FINALIST

The entrance at Brasada Estates, featuring the beautiful guard house and stately entry gates A Finalist for Community of the Year, the European-style architecture and panoramic views of the San Gabriel Valley are stunning The Plan 2 Trevi Model Home is a Gold Award Finalist for Best Single Family Detached Model Home Over 4,000 Sq. Ft.

Luxury New Home Community Honored for Second Year in a Row by National Association of Home Builders

SAN DIMAS, CA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brasada Estates, a private gated community of luxury residences in San Dimas, California, has been recognized in three exclusive categories for The Nationals: Best Single Family Detached Model Home Over 4,000 Sq. Ft.; Best Interior Merchandising; and Detached Community of the Year. Already announced as a Silver Award Winner at the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) The Nationals, Brasada Estates is now a Finalist for multiple prestigious Gold Awards, which will be presented at the upcoming sold-out awards ceremony tonight, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada at Caesars Palace. The awards ceremony is held during the International Builders Show (IBS) conference that spans 4 days, which is going on now.

“It is truly an honor to receive this special industry recognition for the second year in a row,” said Frederick Wang, Vice President of Grandway Residential, homebuilder of Brasada Estates. “From its impeccable craftsmanship to its meticulous interior curation, every detail behind Brasada Estates is thoughtful, intentional, and timeless. We are deeply honored for this industry acknowledgement and commend our incredible team for their efforts in making this a one-of-a-kind, award-winning community.” Among Brasada Estates’ leading contributors were architecture firm Danielian Associates Architects + Planning, interior designer Ryan Young Interiors, and marketing agency Kovach Marketing.

Set atop the scenic hillsides of San Dimas, Brasada Estates offers stunning views of Southern California’s most sought-after panoramas: twinkling city lights that extend as far as downtown Los Angeles, dramatic peaks of the San Gabriel Mountains, and tree-filled canyons brimming with natural beauty. While the community is nestled in a quiet, private enclave, it is ideally situated in the heart of Southern California, offering easy access to the region’s countless conveniences and amenities.

Brasada Estates’ European-inspired home designs feature six unique floorplans and five exterior styles to choose from. One- and two-story homes are available, spanning approximately 4,476 to 6,261 square feet with 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Impressive grand foyer entrances lead to dramatic two-story great rooms with ceilings up to 22 feet high. Exquisite culinary kitchens feature oversized islands, upscale Bertazzoni® & Wolf/SubZero appliances, breakfast nooks, and dual walk-in pantries. Spacious backyards, handsome courtyards, and elegant indoor-outdoor areas are made for entertaining. Every home offers the privacy of a lavish downstairs primary suite, complete with retreat and spa-like bath. Solar panels and multi-zone cooling and heating systems offer energy efficiency, with a focus on luxury and comfort. Ongoing outdoor maintenance plus a gatehouse entrance add striking curb appeal and additional security to the community. Pricing starts at $2.9 million.

“This past summer, we announced our first closings and welcomed our first move-ins,” said Wang. “Brasada Estates homeowners appreciate the large array of options that allow them to further customize their homes. The result is a bespoke, semi-custom residence that is elegant and very personal.” Among the many possibilities, varying per plan, are adding a study or additional bedrooms, a second kitchen, extended great rooms, a pool bath, and wine storage. Exterior options include richly detailed features in a multitude of colors and textures.

Brasada Estates is located near Cataract Ave. and Foothill Blvd., just five minutes from the I-210 and SR-57 freeway interchange at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. For the latest information, join the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com, call (833) BRASADA, email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow @brasadaestates on Facebook and Instagram. Broker cooperation is available. Contact a Sales Representative for more details.

About Company

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across Southern California. A commitment to quality craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.