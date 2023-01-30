Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,348 in the last 365 days.

WPF Holdings Announces Acquisition of Vezbi Super App

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireWPF Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPFHD), announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Vezbi, Inc (“Vezbi”) for 265,000,000 common shares of WPF Holdings. At closing, the shareholders of Vezbi will be issued 10 common shares of WPF Holdings in exchange for 1 common share of Vezbi.  The share exchange is based on Vezbi’s last funding round.

A Form 10 and S-1 registration statement (for the new shares issued) will be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in preparation for uplisting onto a national exchange. Additionally, WPF Holdings will be changing its name and applying for a new trading symbol after becoming a fully reporting company with the SEC.

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. What makes Vezbi so unique is its commitment to no algorithms, no anonymity, and no data selling. As accountability is the emphasis of the app, Vezbi believes that it is the first true Super App in the United States, and will become a platform which will minimize fake reviews, fake news and online bullying.

Current features within the app include: Tasks, Events, Messaging, Micro-Vlogs, SnipBits, Communities, Intercom, The Vezbi Marketplace, Shop Now, FAVR, and Micro-Apps.  Vezbi will continue to develop its technology under WFP Holdings (i.e. user verification, rating systems, payments, etc) while focusing on increasing market share (domestic and international).

About WPF Holdings

WPF Holdings is a technology holdings company, focusing on new and cutting edge applications and projects that focus on small and mid-sized businesses to empower businesses to take full advantage of the opportunities that the digital world has to offer.

Safe Harbor Statement 

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT

WFP Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact: info@wpf-holdings.com

Vezbi, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact: investors@vezbi.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

WPF Holdings Announces Acquisition of Vezbi Super App

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.