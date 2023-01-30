Submit Release
Launch of the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils (VACS) with a Keynote Address from Special Envoy Fowler and Introduction by Ambassador McCain

The U.S. Department of State, Office of the Special Envoy for Global Food Security, in partnership with the African Union and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, is launching the “Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils” (VACS) — a multi-phase initiative grounded in the objectives of Feed the Future that will improve global food security.

VACS will seek to support African governments, farmers, agricultural researchers, and civil society organizations as they prepare the continent’s food systems for the challenges posed by climate change. The initiative will identify the most nutritious crops in each of the African Union’s five subregions, assess the expected challenges posed to those crops by climate change, and seek to boost public and private investments to adapt those crops to anticipated effects of climate change. The Office of Global Food Security will also emphasize the critical role of soil health and fertility in determining the future success and sustainability of food systems.

Please join the CSIS Global Food Security Program on February 1 for Special Envoy for Global Food Security, Dr. Cary Fowler’s keynote presentation and moderated discussion. Ambassador Cindy McCain, U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome, will deliver introductory remarks. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m.

For further information, please visit CSIS .

