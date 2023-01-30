Novotech Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Global Biotech Clinical Trials Excellence in APAC

With a proven biotech market leadership position, Novotech's compelling value proposition drives its sustained success in delivering biotech clinical trials.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the Asia-Pacific contract research organization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Novotech with the 2022 Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award. The company has a regional presence across eleven Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea. Novotech has more than 2,500 team members providing end-to-end clinical development support to more than 600 biotechnology clients covering all clinical trial phases in APAC, Europe, and North America.

Novotech offers a 360-degree approach to drug development for its biotech clients from feasibility assessments to regulatory submission support, data management, medical monitoring, and project management. The full-service CRO works with the global biotech sector with a focus on conducting their clinical programs in APAC, offering expert teams with decades of operational knowledge along with advanced technology to facilitate exceptional clinical trial support.

The therapeutic area experience include:

Oncology and Hematology

Cell & Gene Therapy

Neurology

Cardiology

Vaccines

Endocrinology

Immunology

Infectious diseases

Gastroenterology

Respiratory illnesses

According to Azza Fazar, a Frost & Sullivan best practices research analyst, "Novotech has incorporated new technologies such as virtual trials, real-world evidence capabilities, and AI-driven clinical data, enabling it to add value to its services and undertake more extensive global trials. The company addresses the global drug development market's unmet needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates client-centric strategies with best-practice implementation."

Novotech invests and partners with various virtual clinical trial providers in APAC, such as ObvioHealth and Saama Technologies, to expand its virtual clinical trial capabilities. It also supported the biotech sector's clinical trial activity throughout COVID-19, providing accelerated clinical programs in Asia Pacific.

"Novotech fosters partnerships in APAC, Europe, and the United States to ensure that its clients always have access to the very best in clinical development programs. It has established long-standing customer relationships and remains a trusted partner with a reputation for offering the overall best in the market," noted Fazar. With its customer-centric approach and strong overall performance, Novotech earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award in the contract research organization industry,

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific centred Biotech Contract Research Organization (CRO) with global execution capabilities.

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 3,700 pre-clinical and clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 2700 staff working across offices in 20 geographies.

