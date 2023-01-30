Rob Jones Brings Vast International Business Experience to The Growth Coach of Southwest Missouri

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops nationwide, offering leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals, and more. Jones works with clients throughout Southwest Missouri, from Lebanon to Monett.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 40 years of business development experience under his belt, Rob Jones is excited to serve his community in a new way with his new business and sales coaching company – The Growth Coach of Southwest Missouri.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops nationwide, offering leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals, and more. Jones works with clients throughout Southwest Missouri, from Lebanon to Monett.

"I'm looking forward to combining The Growth Coach's proven programs with my vast experience in international business improvement to make a difference for the small and medium business owners and leaders in Southwest Missouri," Jones said.

Jones has a long history of business development experience. He started his career in 1978 working for PACCAR, where he received quite a bit of management development and training. He spent his last few years at PACCAR working in international business development where he created and implemented improvements at plants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. After almost 20 years with PACCAR, Jones started a career helping businesses become much more successful. From 1997 to 2022, he worked with Ottawa Truck, Collins Industries, Lowe Boats, Morgan Corporation, EFCO Corporation, American Sun Control, Arning Companies, Executive Data Control and Architectural Systems. Jones was recruited to work for each of these companies to create business improvement solutions.

"I was always the guy they sent to wherever there were problems. I found that I have a knack for quickly analyzing the situation, creating strategic plans to improve and executing those plans in a way that brings down costs and builds value. For example, when I worked with school buses, it was taking 300 hours to build a school bus – I was asked to reduce the labor to 240 hours. Within seven months, we were down to 179 hours per bus. Because of the reduced cost structure, we were able to reduce prices on a major contract, causing sales to double almost overnight and the stock value to increase 133 percent. In another company, during an 18 month period, I went from managing one plant to managing three plants across the country, making them the top three plants of eight in the United States. My most notable achievement was with a large Monett manufacturer. In 27 months we took the company from deep financial stress to EBITDA of 12 percent. Part of my role was to increase the value making the company marketable. In 2005, the stock value was $82/share. The company sold in 2007 for $630/share. Because the company had an ESOP, hourly employees received as much as $250,000 from their stock sale. That's the kind of experience and success we bring to The Growth Coach," Jones said.

As a Growth Coach, Jones is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices, and policies that the International Coaching Federation has outlined in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process© is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee. Jones is also a Certified Behavioral Consultant.

The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC.

For more information about how The Growth Coach of Southwest Missouri can help you and your business, call 417-861-0117, email RJones@TheGrowthCoach.com or visit http://www.TGCSWMissouri.com.

