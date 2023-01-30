College of Charleston Strategic Investment Symposium Returns for Ninth Year

Over the past eight years, the symposium has attracted attendees from across the country interested in investment strategy, including financial professionals, institutional wealth managers and investors looking for ways to stay current on cutting-edge practices.

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of Charleston School of Business Investment Program will host its ninth annual Strategic Investment Symposium on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Over the past eight years, the symposium has attracted more than 1,400 attendees from across the country interested in investment strategy, including financial professionals, institutional wealth managers and investors looking for ways to stay current on cutting-edge practices.

Mark Pyles, professor of Finance and director of the College of Charleston School of Business Investment Program, is proud of how far it has come.

“When we held our first symposium, it started as a small idea and an extension to the central operations of the School of Business Investment Program,” he says.

The Princeton Review-featured School of Business Investment Program provides students career-oriented application of theoretical knowledge learned in the classroom through analytical asset valuation, portfolio management and group collaboration.

“We simply wanted to give our students access to industry professionals. Suffice it to say, the event has now blossomed into much more than that, and much more than I would have ever dreamed.”

According to Walter Green, chairman of the program’s advisory board, recent enhancements have taken the event to the next level.

“Last year, to accommodate the growing interest, we moved to larger facilities, expanded publicity, and added breakfast, lunch, and a networking reception,” says Green. “As a result, attendance grew to more than 250 attendees from 20 states. This year, registrations and sponsor interest are running well ahead of prior years, and we expect another full house.”

From plenary sessions on global markets and investment strategies to breakout sessions on topics such as portfolio construction and trends in alternative investments, the event ensures attendees walk away with practical takeaways.

Professionals involved in the management of endowments, foundations, and family offices will benefit from discussions surrounding general asset management strategies. Those on the sell side will gain expert knowledge to aid in the creation of their products and services, and those on the buy side will come away with fresh knowledge to better advise and manage their clients’ portfolios. Any business professional with a direct link to putting money to play in an increasingly complex investment environment will benefit from attending.

The one-day event on strategic investment management will host industry professionals from around the country and more than 20 speakers from the field.

“Our speaker lineup is exceptional,” says Pyles. “These individuals, many of which are regular guests on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and other high-profile business programs, make up a collective speaker list that we humbly submit is as strong as you will find.”

Featured speakers of this year’s event include:

David Bailin, Chief Investment Officer & Global Head of Investments, Citi

Cameron Dawson, Chief Investment Officer, NewEdge Wealth

Paul Donovan, Chief Economist, UBS Global Wealth Management

David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

S. Alan McKnight, Jr., Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Regions Asset Management

Since 2015, the symposium has had nearly 200 industry-leading speakers and more than 250 firms, organizations and colleges represented by attendees. It is the only event of its kind in the region where attendees enjoy Charleston’s hospitality while exchanging ideas and engaging with the industry’s leading investment professionals.

Sponsors of the 2023 Strategic Investment Symposium sponsors include Tandem Investment Advisors; UBS; J.P. Morgan Private Bank; First Trust; College of Charleston Foundation; Swan Global Investments; Changebridge Capital; Greenwood Capital; CFA Society South Carolina; Greystar; Charleston Angel Partners; Capasso Planning Partners; Verum Partners; Pawleys Investment Advisors; Richman Real Estate Investments, Inc.; Bank of America Private Bank; and Detterbeck Wealth Management.

To learn more information and register, visit investment.cofc.edu.

Attachment

Mike Robertson College of Charleston 8439535667 robertsonm@cofc.edu