KIS (cubed) Events Planned First South Asian Experience Event at Sundance Film Festival
Event celebrated the accomplishments of South Asian filmmakera
It was an honor to work with the Sundance Institute and to be a part of the Sundance Film Festival with an event bringing everyone together to celebrate and advance South Asian creatives.”ATLANTA , GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIS (cubed) Events, a boutique luxury brand event, production, and design firm was proud to plan the first-ever South Asian Experience Lodge event at the Sundance Film Festival hosted in Utah at The Shop, a Park City yoga studio, from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22.
The three-day programming lineup featured a 20th-anniversary celebration of “Bend It Like Beckham,” which premiered at Sundance in 2003 marking a milestone for South Asian representation in film. In addition to decor including florals, furniture, lighting and more, KIS (cubed) set up a stage to host a panel called “Black and Brown Unity and Division, On and Off Screen.”
“As a South Asian entrepreneur and founder, I am so proud to be able to support and celebrate these incredible individuals throughout the film industry,” KIS (cubed) Events Founder Nirjary Desai said. “It was an honor to work with the Sundance Institute and to be a part of the Sundance Film Festival with an event bringing everyone together to celebrate and advance South Asian creatives. We can’t wait for many more!”
Founded in 2006 by Desai, KIS (cubed) Events is a luxury company focusing on event production and elevated experiences revolving around meticulous project management, design, and global culinary forward engagements. Desai’s event planning and eye for fashion have grown her business to become globally recognized for planning and hosting VIP and celebrity events. The company has worked for clients such as Audible, Ritz-Carlton, Delta Airlines, Walmart, the Hillary Clinton campaign and more.
To learn more about KIS (cubed) Events and Desai, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com.
