City National Bank Promotes David Cameron to Executive Vice President of Personal & Business Banking

Cameron Succeeds Scott Witter, Who Is Retiring After 15 Years of Service

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank announced today that David Cameron has been promoted to executive vice president of Personal & Business Banking, responsible for overseeing the bank’s support of individuals, organizations, and small to midsize businesses with annual revenues under $40 million. Cameron has joined the bank’s Executive Council and reports directly to Rich Raffetto, president of City National. Scott Witter, former executive vice president of Personal & Business Banking and the company’s East Coast executive, is retiring after 15 years of service.

“City National was founded nearly 70 years ago to support entrepreneurs and their businesses, and no one understands the needs of business owners like David,” said Kelly Coffey, CEO of City National. “David has been instrumental in leading City National’s efforts to help individual and business clients navigate this uncertain economic environment. He’s an outstanding leader who is incredibly well suited to lead Personal & Business Banking for many years to come.”

Cameron joined City National in 2005 as an associate business development officer. In 2016, he was promoted to Personal & Business Banking’s head of Business Banking, serving companies with less than $40 million in annual revenue. Under his leadership, City National has become one of the top lenders in the country for Small Business Administration 504 loans, which help small businesses purchase and refinance their own buildings. Cameron also led his team through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and enabled Personal & Business Banking to secure more than 11,600 PPP loans for clients, in excess of $2.1 billion.

Cameron also serves on the boards of the Aquarium of the Pacific and BizFed, a diverse grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen the Los Angeles regional economy. In 2019, Cameron was named in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual “Most Influential Lenders in Los Angeles County” list.

“I want to thank Scott for everything he has done for City National in his 15 years at the bank,” said Coffey. “He was instrumental in developing our branch network, and we were fortunate to have his leadership as we managed the complexities of the pandemic, including prioritizing the health and safety of our branch colleagues, supporting our clients, and navigating the Paycheck Protection Program.”

Witter’s banking career has spanned more than 40 years. He joined City National in 2008 as manager of the Private Banking team in Los Angeles. He then spent two years in New York as the Private Banking manager for the East Coast before becoming executive vice president of Personal & Business Banking in 2016. Witter also serves on the board of directors of the Pacific Coast Banking School, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation and the Yosemite Conservancy.

“David is an excellent choice for this role, and he is well prepared to succeed Scott as our head of Personal & Business Banking. I’m pleased to welcome David to our Executive Council, and I know his perspective will be invaluable,” said Raffetto. “I also want to thank Scott for his tremendous contributions. He truly cares about our colleagues and has played a significant role in City National’s success during his tenure. I wish him a very happy retirement.”

Cameron will work from the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The transition will be effective as of Feb. 3.

About City National

With $95.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 67 branches, including 22 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Miami.* In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $83.6 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of the world’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 17 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

*City National Bank does business in Miami and the state of Florida as CN Bank.

