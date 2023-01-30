Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Annual Earnings and Fourth Quarter Results as of December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $58.6 million or $1.37 per diluted common share

Annual net income available to common stockholders of $204.1 million or $4.79 per diluted common share

Quarterly loan growth of $504.8 million or 5%

Annual loan growth of $1.47 billion or 15%. Excluding decreases in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, annual loan growth was $1.66 billion or 17%.

Total revenue growth during the quarter of $10.1 million or 5% and $37.0 million or 5% during the year

Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.33% and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.04% of total loans

Net loan recoveries for the quarter of $1.7 million

Completed the consolidation of two bank charters during the fourth quarter for a total five charter consolidations completed in 2022

Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 58.6 $ 47.6 $ 204.1 $ 211.9 Diluted earnings per common share 1.37 1.12 4.79 5.00 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 15.02 9.15 11.74 10.49 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 25.19 13.47 18.56 15.59 Net interest margin 3.61 3.08 3.32 3.29 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.65 3.12 3.37 3.33 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 54.33 63.86 57.74 59.48 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





"HTLF delivered strong fourth quarter and full year results while executing our strategic plans for driving organic growth, improving customer experience and consolidating charters. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, passing $20 billion in total assets and delivering a record $726.5 million in total revenue for 2022." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Net income available to common stockholders of $58.6 million compared to $47.6 million, an increase of $11.1 million or 23%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.37 compared to $1.12, an increase of $0.25 or 22%.

Net interest income of $165.2 million compared to $137.2 million, an increase of $28.0 million or 20%.

Return on average assets of 1.21% compared to 1.03%.

Return on average common equity of 15.02% compared to 9.15%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 25.19% compared to 13.47%.

HTLF reported the following results for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021:

Net income available to common stockholders of $204.1 million compared to $211.9 million, a decrease of $7.7 million or 4%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $4.79 compared to $5.00, a decrease of $0.21 or 4%.

Net interest income of $598.2 million compared to $560.6 million, an increase of $37.7 million or 7%.

Return on average assets of 1.08% compared to 1.19%.

Return on average common equity of 11.74% compared to 10.49%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) of 18.56% compared to 15.59%.

Commenting on HTLF's 2022 results, Bruce K. Lee, HTLF’s president and chief executive officer, said, "HTLF delivered strong fourth quarter and full year results while executing our strategic plans for driving organic growth, improving customer experience and consolidating charters. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum, passing $20 billion in total assets and delivering a record $726.5 million in total revenue for 2022."

Charter Consolidation Update

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the charters of Arizona Bank & Trust and Illinois Bank & Trust were consolidated into HTLF Bank. Citywide Banks, Premier Valley Bank, Minnesota Bank & Trust, Arizona Bank & Trust and Illinois Bank & Trust are now operating as divisions of HTLF Bank. The remaining six charters are expected to be consolidated by the end of 2023. Charter consolidation follows a template that retains the current brands, local leadership and local decision making.

Consolidation restructuring costs are projected to be $19-$20 million with approximately $10 million of expenses remaining to be incurred through 2023. Charter consolidation is designed to eliminate redundancies and improve HTLF’s operating efficiency and capacity to support ongoing product and service enhancements, as well as current and future growth. HTLF realized some operating efficiency and financial benefits in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 with the completion of five charter consolidations, and total benefits are estimated to be approximately $20.0 million annually after the project is completed.

Effective December 31, 2022, the address of HTLF's headquarters was changed to Denver, Colorado, which is where HTLF Bank is headquartered.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.61% (3.65% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.08% (3.12% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest income was $204.7 million, which was an increase of $60.7 million or 42% from $144.0 million and primarily attributable to higher yields and an increase in average earning assets.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $206.9 million, which was an increase of $60.8 million or 42% from $146.0 million.

Average earning assets increased $493.9 million or 3% to $18.18 billion compared to $17.68 billion, which was primarily attributable to loan growth.

The average rate on earning assets increased 124 basis points to 4.52% compared to 3.28%, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total average earning assets compared to 44%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:

Total interest expense was $39.5 million, an increase of $32.6 million from $6.8 million, which was attributable to an increase in the average interest rate paid and an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on HTLF's interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.31% compared to 0.27%, which was primarily due to recent increases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.65 billion or 17% to $11.31 billion from $9.66 billion which was primarily attributable to deposit growth. Total average interest bearing deposits were 65% of total average deposits compared to 59%.

The average interest rate paid on HTLF's interest bearing deposits increased 100 basis points to 1.13% compared to 0.13%.

Average borrowings increased $121.4 million to $670.2 million from $548.9 million. The average interest rate paid on HTLF's borrowings was 4.30% compared to 2.66%.



Net interest income increased for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

Net interest income totaled $165.2 million compared to $137.2 million, which was an increase of $28.0 million or 20%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $167.4 million compared to $139.2 million, which was an increase of $28.2 million or 20%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $30.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.8 million or 8%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:

Service charges and fees increased $2.1 million or 14% to $17.4 million from $15.3 million, which was primarily attributable to an increase in credit card revenue. Credit card revenue increased $1.3 million or 24% to $6.5 million compared to $5.2 million.

Net securities losses totaled $153,000 compared to net securities gains of $1.6 million, which was a decrease of $1.7 million.

Net gains of sales of loans held for sale decreased $3.3 million to $888,000 compared to $4.2 million, primarily due to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.



Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $117.2 million compared to $115.4 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was an increase of $1.8 million or 2%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $61.6 million compared to $63.0 million, which was a decrease of $1.4 million or 2% and included lower salary expense due to a reduction of full-time equivalent employees which was partially offset by higher incentive compensation expense.

Net losses on sales/valuation of assets totaled $2.4 million compared to $214,000, which was an increase of $2.2 million. HTLF recorded losses primarily associated with franchise optimization activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs totaled $2.4 million compared to $2.0 million, an increase of $453,000 or 23% due to the progression of the charter consolidation project.

Partnership investment in tax credit projects increased $698,000 or 27% to $3.2 million compared to $2.5 million. The expense is dependent upon the number and timing of tax credit projects placed into service.

Occupancy expense decreased $377,000 or 5% to $6.9 million compared to $7.3 million, and furniture and equipment decreased $345,000 or 10% to $3.0 million from $3.4 million. These decreases are primarily attributable to the reduction in branch locations. Branch locations totaled 119 at December 31, 2022 compared to 130 at December 31, 2021.

Other noninterest expenses totaled $15.4 million compared to $14.6 million, which was an increase of $801,000 or 5%. Credit card processing expense, which is driven by volume, totaled $4.1 million compared to $3.3 million, an increase of $794,000 or 24%.

HTLF's effective tax rate was 18.68% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 17.16% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The following items impacted HTLF's fourth quarter 2022 and 2021 tax calculations:

Solar energy tax credits of $2.5 million in each quarterly calculation.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $263,000 and $135,000.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $842,000 and $272,000.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 11.80% compared to 9.86%.

Tax benefits of $165,000 and $491,000 related to the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets.

For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, HTLF's effective tax rate was 20.76% and 20.10%, respectively.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $20.24 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $969.7 million or 5% from $19.27 billion at year-end 2021. Securities represented 35% and 40% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.43 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.92 billion at September 30, 2022 and $9.95 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $507.3 million or 5% during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.66 billion or 17% since year-end 2021.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $162.6 million or 3% to $5.74 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.58 billion at September 30, 2022. PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") loans decreased $423,000 or 23%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $2.1 million or 18%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $165.0 million or 3% to $5.73 billion from $5.56 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $191.5 million or 6% to $3.41 billion from $3.22 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $920.5 million compared to $781.4 million, an increase of $139.2 million or 18%.

Consumer loans increased $11.2 million or 2% to $506.7 million from $495.5 million.

Significant changes by loan category at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial PPP, and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $655.4 million or 13% to $5.74 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.09 billion at December 31, 2021. PPP I loans decreased $25.7 million or 95%. PPP II loans decreased $163.2 million or 94%. Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $844.3 million or 17% to $5.73 billion from $4.89 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $540.3 million or 19% to $3.41 billion from $2.87 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $920.5 million, an increase of $166.8 million or 22% from $753.8 million.

Consumer loans increased $87.2 million or 21% to $506.7 million from $419.5 million.

Total deposits were $17.51 billion as of December 31, 2022, $17.27 billion as of September 30, 2022 and $16.42 billion at December 31, 2021. Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 included:

Demand deposits decreased $382.2 million or 6% to $5.70 billion compared to $6.08 billion.

Savings deposits decreased $66.1 million or 1% to $9.99 billion from $10.06 billion.

Time deposits increased $694.2 million or 62% to $1.82 billion from $1.12 billion.



Significant deposit changes by category at December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 included:

Demand deposits decreased $794.0 million or 12% to $5.70 billion compared to $6.50 billion.

Savings deposits increased $1.10 billion or 12% to $9.99 billion from $8.90 billion. The increase was primarily attributable in an increase of $855.6 million in wholesale funding deposits, which totaled $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $235.0 million at December 31, 2021.

Time deposits increased $793.3 million or 77% to $1.82 billion from $1.02 billion.



The increase in time deposits for both the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in wholesale funding time deposits, which totaled $965.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $150.0 million at September 30, 2022, and $0 at December 31, 2021.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision for credit losses for loans for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million, which was an increase of $8.9 million from $6.8 million of provision benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was impacted by strong quarterly loan growth, net recoveries of $1.7 million, and healthy current credit performance. Management utilized a macroeconomic outlook in the estimation of the allowance for credit losses that anticipates a moderate recession developing within the next twelve months. The provision benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an improving credit environment and macroeconomic outlook.

HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $109.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $110.1 million at December 31, 2021. The following items have impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for loans for the year ended December 31, 2022:

Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $10.6 million.

Net charge offs of $11.2 million were recorded for the year or 0.11% of average loans.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

HTLF's allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $20.2 million and $15.5 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2022:

Provision expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $4.7 million.

Unfunded commitments increased $899.5 million or 23% to $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to provision benefit of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $129.7 million at December 31, 2022, which was 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to $125.6 million or 1.26% of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $5.0 million or 7% to $66.9 million, which was 0.33% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $71.9 million or 0.37% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans were $58.5 million or 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $69.9 million or 0.70% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2022, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.04% of total loans compared to 0.07% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.



Conference Call Details

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a bank holding company with assets of $20.24 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 143,970 $ 107,721 $ 477,970 $ 444,137 Interest on securities: Taxable 53,178 30,637 169,544 125,010 Nontaxable 6,132 5,595 24,006 19,268 Interest on federal funds sold 11 — 11 1 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 1,410 86 3,125 344 Total Interest Income 204,701 144,039 674,656 588,760 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 32,215 3,168 56,880 14,797 Interest on short-term borrowings 2,223 123 2,717 471 Interest on other borrowings 5,043 3,554 16,823 12,932 Total Interest Expense 39,481 6,845 76,420 28,200 Net Interest Income 165,220 137,194 598,236 560,560 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,387 (5,313 ) 15,370 (17,575 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 161,833 142,507 582,866 578,135 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 17,432 15,349 68,031 59,703 Loan servicing income 790 781 2,741 3,276 Trust fees 5,440 6,380 22,570 24,417 Brokerage and insurance commissions 629 962 2,986 3,546 Securities gains (losses), net (153 ) 1,563 (425 ) 5,910 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (7 ) (27 ) (622 ) 58 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 888 4,151 9,032 20,605 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — 502 1,658 1,088 Income on bank owned life insurance 600 1,056 2,341 3,762 Other noninterest income 4,356 2,013 19,952 6,570 Total Noninterest Income 29,975 32,730 128,264 128,935 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 61,611 63,031 254,478 240,114 Occupancy 6,905 7,282 28,155 29,965 Furniture and equipment 3,019 3,364 12,499 13,323 Professional fees 18,186 17,631 65,606 64,600 Advertising 1,829 2,218 6,221 7,257 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,841 2,169 7,834 9,395 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 373 363 950 990 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 2,388 214 (1,047 ) 588 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,442 1,989 7,586 5,331 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,247 2,549 5,040 6,303 Other noninterest expenses 15,377 14,576 56,055 53,946 Total Noninterest Expense 117,218 115,386 443,377 431,812 Income Before Income Taxes 74,590 59,851 267,753 275,258 Income taxes 13,936 10,271 55,573 55,335 Net Income 60,654 49,580 212,180 219,923 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,012 ) (8,050 ) (8,050 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 58,642 $ 47,568 $ 204,130 $ 211,873 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.12 $ 4.79 $ 5.00 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,699,752 42,479,442 42,630,703 42,410,611





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 143,970 $ 122,913 $ 108,718 $ 102,369 $ 107,721 Interest on securities: Taxable 53,178 45,648 38,098 32,620 30,637 Nontaxable 6,132 6,164 5,508 6,202 5,595 Interest on federal funds sold 11 — — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 1,410 1,081 563 71 86 Total Interest Income 204,701 175,806 152,887 141,262 144,039 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 32,215 15,158 6,530 2,977 3,168 Interest on short-term borrowings 2,223 360 88 46 123 Interest on other borrowings 5,043 4,412 3,808 3,560 3,554 Total Interest Expense 39,481 19,930 10,426 6,583 6,845 Net Interest Income 165,220 155,876 142,461 134,679 137,194 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,387 5,492 3,246 3,245 (5,313 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 161,833 150,384 139,215 131,434 142,507 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 17,432 17,282 18,066 15,251 15,349 Loan servicing income 790 831 834 286 781 Trust fees 5,440 5,372 5,679 6,079 6,380 Brokerage and insurance commissions 629 649 839 869 962 Securities gains (losses), net (153 ) (1,055 ) (2,089 ) 2,872 1,563 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities, net (7 ) (211 ) (121 ) (283 ) (27 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 888 1,832 2,901 3,411 4,151 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — 1,658 502 Income on bank owned life insurance 600 694 523 524 1,056 Other noninterest income 4,356 3,787 7,907 3,902 2,013 Total Noninterest Income 29,975 29,181 34,539 34,569 32,730 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 61,611 62,661 64,032 66,174 63,031 Occupancy 6,905 6,794 7,094 7,362 7,282 Furniture and equipment 3,019 2,928 3,033 3,519 3,364 Professional fees 18,186 16,277 15,987 15,156 17,631 Advertising 1,829 1,554 1,283 1,555 2,218 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,841 1,856 2,083 2,054 2,169 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 373 304 78 195 363 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 2,388 (251 ) (3,230 ) 46 214 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,442 2,156 2,412 576 1,989 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,247 979 737 77 2,549 Other noninterest expenses 15,377 13,625 12,970 14,083 14,576 Total Noninterest Expense 117,218 108,883 106,479 110,797 115,386 Income Before Income Taxes 74,590 70,682 67,275 55,206 59,851 Income taxes 13,936 14,118 15,402 12,117 10,271 Net Income 60,654 56,564 51,873 43,089 49,580 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 58,642 $ 54,551 $ 49,861 $ 41,076 $ 47,568 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.37 $ 1.28 $ 1.17 $ 0.97 $ 1.12 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,699,752 42,643,940 42,565,391 42,540,953 42,479,442





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 309,045 $ 250,394 $ 221,077 $ 198,559 $ 163,895 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 54,042 149,466 163,717 406,343 271,704 Cash and cash equivalents 363,087 399,860 384,794 604,902 435,599 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,740 1,740 1,855 2,894 2,894 Securities: Carried at fair value 6,147,144 6,060,331 7,106,218 7,025,243 7,530,374 Held to maturity, at cost 829,403 830,247 81,939 81,785 84,709 Other investments, at cost 74,567 80,286 85,899 82,751 82,567 Loans held for sale 5,277 9,570 18,803 22,685 21,640 Loans: Held to maturity 11,428,352 10,923,532 10,678,218 10,177,385 9,954,572 Allowance for credit losses (109,483 ) (105,715 ) (101,353 ) (100,522 ) (110,088 ) Loans, net 11,318,869 10,817,817 10,576,865 10,076,863 9,844,484 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 197,330 203,585 206,818 213,752 215,827 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 25,154 26,995 28,851 30,934 32,988 Servicing rights, net 7,840 8,379 8,288 8,102 6,890 Cash surrender value on life insurance 193,403 193,184 192,474 192,267 191,722 Other real estate, net 8,401 8,030 4,528 1,422 1,927 Other assets 496,008 466,921 385,062 311,274 246,923 Total Assets $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 5,701,340 $ 6,083,563 $ 6,087,304 $ 6,376,249 $ 6,495,326 Savings 9,994,391 10,060,523 10,059,678 9,236,427 8,897,909 Time 1,817,278 1,123,035 1,078,568 1,054,008 1,024,020 Total deposits 17,513,009 17,267,121 17,225,550 16,666,684 16,417,255 Short-term borrowings 376,117 147,000 97,749 107,372 131,597 Other borrowings 371,753 371,446 372,538 372,290 372,072 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 248,294 241,425 188,494 152,676 171,447 Total Liabilities 18,509,173 18,026,992 17,884,331 17,299,022 17,092,371 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,467 42,444 42,439 42,370 42,275 Capital surplus 1,080,964 1,079,277 1,076,766 1,073,048 1,071,956 Retained earnings 1,120,925 1,074,168 1,031,076 992,655 962,994 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (620,006 ) (650,636 ) (486,918 ) (286,921 ) (5,752 ) Total Equity 1,735,055 1,655,958 1,774,068 1,931,857 2,182,178 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Average Balances Assets $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,559,091 $ 19,229,872 $ 19,151,691 Loans, net of unearned 11,117,513 10,783,135 10,477,368 10,043,594 9,886,027 Deposits 17,319,218 17,282,289 17,044,479 16,459,378 16,265,476 Earning assets 18,175,838 18,157,795 17,987,734 17,757,067 17,681,917 Interest bearing liabilities 11,980,032 11,723,026 11,575,319 10,453,400 10,207,255 Common equity 1,548,739 1,674,306 1,731,393 2,003,424 2,061,973 Total stockholders' equity 1,659,444 1,785,011 1,842,098 2,114,129 2,172,678 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 946,688 1,070,399 1,125,543 1,395,488 1,451,950 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.21 % 1.13 % 1.06 % 0.91 % 1.03 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 15.02 12.93 11.55 8.32 9.15 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 25.19 20.76 18.35 12.41 13.47 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06 ) 0.00 0.03 0.49 0.03 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.61 3.41 3.18 3.08 3.08 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.65 3.45 3.22 3.12 3.12 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 54.33 55.26 57.66 64.65 63.86 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.34 2.18 2.18 2.34 2.39 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.14 2.09 2.14 2.28 2.25





For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Balances Assets $ 19,913,849 $ 19,151,691 $ 19,621,839 $ 18,508,273 Loans, net of unearned 11,117,513 9,886,027 10,608,831 9,957,290 Deposits 17,319,218 16,265,476 17,029,398 15,679,773 Earning assets 18,175,838 17,681,917 18,021,134 17,025,088 Interest bearing liabilities 11,980,032 10,207,255 11,437,921 9,969,820 Common equity 1,548,739 2,061,973 1,738,041 2,020,200 Total stockholders' equity 1,659,444 2,172,678 1,848,746 2,130,905 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 946,688 1,451,950 1,133,124 1,406,641 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.21 % 1.03 % 1.08 % 1.19 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 15.02 9.15 11.74 10.49 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 25.19 13.47 18.56 15.59 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06 ) 0.03 0.11 0.04 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.61 3.08 3.32 3.29 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.65 3.12 3.37 3.33 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(1) 54.33 63.86 57.74 59.48 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.34 2.39 2.26 2.33 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.14 2.25 2.16 2.22 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 38.25 $ 36.41 $ 39.19 $ 42.98 $ 49.00 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 24.09 $ 22.20 $ 24.94 $ 28.66 $ 34.59 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share $ (14.58 ) $ (15.31 ) $ (11.43 ) $ (6.74 ) $ (0.10 ) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,467,394 42,444,106 42,439,439 42,369,908 42,275,264 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 5.21 % 4.94 % 5.56 % 6.52 % 7.84 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 18.68 % 19.97 % 22.89 % 21.95 % 17.16 % Full time equivalent employees 2,002 2,020 2,087 2,208 2,249 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 3,464,414 $ 3,278,703 $ 3,059,519 $ 2,814,513 $ 2,645,085 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 11,025 13,506 23,031 74,065 199,883 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,265,307 2,285,973 2,282,833 2,266,076 2,240,334 Commercial and business lending 5,740,746 5,578,182 5,365,383 5,154,654 5,085,302 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,330,940 2,219,542 2,321,718 2,161,761 2,010,591 Real estate construction 1,076,082 996,017 845,045 842,483 856,119 Commercial real estate lending 3,407,022 3,215,559 3,166,763 3,004,244 2,866,710 Total commercial lending 9,147,768 8,793,741 8,532,146 8,158,898 7,952,012 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 920,510 781,354 836,703 766,443 753,753 Residential mortgage 853,361 852,928 845,270 825,242 829,283 Consumer 506,713 495,509 464,099 426,802 419,524 Total loans held to maturity $ 11,428,352 $ 10,923,532 $ 10,678,218 $ 10,177,385 $ 9,954,572 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,729,677 $ 4,664,379 $ 4,458,874 $ 4,130,316 $ 3,830,219 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 105,715 $ 101,353 $ 100,522 $ 110,088 $ 117,533 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 2,075 4,388 1,545 2,628 (6,808 ) Charge-offs (2,668 ) (938 ) (1,473 ) (13,217 ) (1,953 ) Recoveries 4,361 912 759 1,023 1,316 Balance, end of period $ 109,483 $ 105,715 $ 101,353 $ 100,522 $ 110,088 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 18,884 $ 17,780 $ 16,079 $ 15,462 $ 13,967 Provision for credit losses 1,312 1,104 1,701 617 1,495 Balance, end of period $ 20,196 $ 18,884 $ 17,780 $ 16,079 $ 15,462 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 129,679 $ 124,599 $ 119,133 $ 116,601 $ 125,550 Provision for Credit Losses Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans $ 2,075 $ 4,388 $ 1,545 $ 2,628 $ (6,808 ) Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,312 1,104 1,701 617 1,495 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 3,387 $ 5,492 $ 3,246 $ 3,245 $ (5,313 ) Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 58,231 $ 64,560 $ 62,909 $ 64,174 $ 69,369 Loans past due ninety days or more 273 678 95 246 550 Other real estate owned 8,401 8,030 4,528 1,422 1,927 Other repossessed assets 26 — — 34 43 Total nonperforming assets $ 66,931 $ 73,268 $ 67,532 $ 65,876 $ 71,889 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 8,279 $ 8,047 $ 1,350 $ 882 $ 817 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 73,268 $ 67,532 $ 65,876 $ 71,889 $ 88,146 Net loan (charge offs) recoveries 1,693 (26 ) (714 ) (12,194 ) (637 ) New nonperforming loans 1,439 8,388 8,590 15,832 5,886 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (8,875 ) (2,015 ) (5,244 ) (8,448 ) (18,429 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (594 ) (611 ) (976 ) (1,203 ) (3,077 ) Balance, end of period $ 66,931 $ 73,268 $ 67,532 $ 65,876 $ 71,889 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.63 % 0.70 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.58 0.67 0.60 0.64 0.71 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.37 0.34 0.34 0.37 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.06 ) 0.00 0.03 0.49 0.03 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 0.96 0.97 0.95 0.99 1.11 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.13 1.14 1.12 1.15 1.26 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 187.14 162.05 160.87 156.04 157.45 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.04 0.10 0.06 0.10 0.07 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,122,313 $ 53,178 3.45 % $ 6,303,278 $ 45,648 2.87 % $ 6,730,511 $ 30,637 1.81 % Nontaxable(1) 890,368 7,762 3.46 951,232 7,802 3.25 964,712 7,082 2.91 Total securities 7,012,681 60,940 3.45 7,254,510 53,450 2.92 7,695,223 37,719 1.94 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 151,405 1,410 3.69 222,170 1,081 1.93 218,809 86 0.16 Federal funds sold 739 11 5.91 11 — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,346,843 45,290 5.37 3,182,134 37,526 4.68 2,614,685 26,465 4.02 PPP loans 12,252 397 12.86 17,859 363 8.06 302,829 8,106 10.62 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,277,055 26,194 4.56 2,272,666 23,601 4.12 2,166,768 22,007 4.03 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,286,298 29,273 5.08 2,258,424 25,895 4.55 1,996,186 21,744 4.32 Real estate construction 1,050,802 16,585 6.26 914,520 12,382 5.37 837,716 9,390 4.45 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 785,647 10,159 5.13 799,823 8,966 4.45 697,521 7,089 4.03 Residential mortgage 858,767 9,168 4.24 858,119 8,665 4.01 853,208 8,615 4.01 Consumer 499,849 7,426 5.89 479,590 6,028 4.99 417,114 4,793 4.56 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (106,500 ) — — (102,031 ) — — (118,142 ) — — Net loans 11,011,013 144,492 5.21 10,681,104 123,426 4.58 9,767,885 108,209 4.40 Total earning assets 18,175,838 206,853 4.52 % 18,157,795 177,957 3.89 % 17,681,917 146,014 3.28 % Nonearning Assets 1,738,011 1,617,546 1,469,774 Total Assets $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,151,691 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,987,692 $ 25,950 1.03 % $ 10,059,652 $ 12,907 0.51 % $ 8,609,596 $ 2,160 0.10 % Time deposits 1,322,094 6,265 1.88 1,156,908 2,251 0.77 1,048,785 1,008 0.38 Short-term borrowings 298,804 2,223 2.95 134,974 360 1.06 176,956 123 0.28 Other borrowings 371,442 5,043 5.39 371,492 4,412 4.71 371,918 3,554 3.79 Total interest bearing liabilities 11,980,032 39,481 1.31 % 11,723,026 19,930 0.67 % 10,207,255 6,845 0.27 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,009,432 6,065,729 6,607,095 Accrued interest and other liabilities 264,941 201,575 164,663 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,274,373 6,267,304 6,771,758 Equity 1,659,444 1,785,011 2,172,678 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,151,691 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 167,372 $ 158,027 $ 139,169 Net interest spread(1) 3.21 % 3.22 % 3.01 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.65 % 3.45 % 3.12 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 65.91 % 64.56 % 57.73 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,335,586 $ 169,544 2.68 % $ 6,135,732 $ 125,010 2.04 % Nontaxable(1) 965,474 30,387 3.15 799,283 24,390 3.05 Total securities 7,301,060 199,931 2.74 6,935,015 149,400 2.15 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 216,786 3,125 1.44 254,630 344 0.14 Federal funds sold 192 11 5.73 3,457 1 0.03 Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,070,890 140,310 4.57 2,543,514 111,473 4.38 PPP loans 50,464 6,884 13.64 734,139 40,627 5.53 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,272,088 93,936 4.13 1,950,014 81,717 4.19 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,196,922 99,202 4.52 1,969,910 87,728 4.45 Real estate construction 923,316 48,258 5.23 824,055 37,891 4.60 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 778,526 34,064 4.38 681,493 29,822 4.38 Residential mortgage 852,541 34,276 4.02 846,573 36,768 4.34 Consumer 464,084 23,058 4.97 407,592 20,201 4.96 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (105,735 ) — — (125,304 ) — — Net loans 10,503,096 479,988 4.57 9,831,986 446,227 4.54 Total earning assets 18,021,134 683,055 3.79 % 17,025,088 595,972 3.50 % Nonearning Assets 1,600,705 1,483,185 Total Assets $ 19,621,839 $ 18,508,273 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,737,100 $ 46,623 0.48 % $ 8,311,825 $ 9,063 0.11 % Time deposits 1,160,538 10,257 0.88 1,137,097 5,734 0.50 Short-term borrowings 168,404 2,717 1.61 181,165 471 0.26 Other borrowings 371,879 16,823 4.52 339,733 12,932 3.81 Total interest bearing liabilities 11,437,921 76,420 0.67 % 9,969,820 28,200 0.28 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 6,131,760 6,230,851 Accrued interest and other liabilities 203,412 176,697 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 6,335,172 6,407,548 Equity 1,848,746 2,130,905 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,621,839 $ 18,508,273 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 606,635 $ 567,772 Net interest spread(1) 3.12 % 3.22 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(1)(3) 3.37 % 3.33 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 63.47 % 58.56 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 58,642 $ 54,551 $ 49,861 $ 41,076 $ 47,568 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,455 1,466 1,645 1,623 1,713 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 60,097 $ 56,017 $ 51,506 $ 42,699 $ 49,281 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,548,739 $ 1,674,306 $ 1,731,393 $ 2,003,424 $ 2,061,973 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 26,046 27,902 29,845 31,931 34,018 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 946,688 $ 1,070,399 $ 1,125,543 $ 1,395,488 $ 1,451,950 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 15.02 % 12.93 % 11.55 % 8.32 % 9.15 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.19 % 20.76 % 18.35 % 12.41 % 13.47 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 165,220 $ 155,876 $ 142,461 $ 134,679 $ 137,194 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,152 2,151 1,977 2,119 1,975 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 167,372 $ 158,027 $ 144,438 $ 136,798 $ 139,169 Average earning assets $ 18,175,838 $ 18,157,795 $ 17,987,734 $ 17,757,067 $ 17,681,917 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.61 % 3.41 % 3.18 % 3.08 % 3.08 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.65 3.45 3.22 3.12 3.12 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.03 0.03 0.07 0.05 0.05 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,624,350 $ 1,545,253 $ 1,663,363 $ 1,821,152 $ 2,071,473 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 25,154 26,995 28,851 30,934 32,988 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,023,191 $ 942,253 $ 1,058,507 $ 1,214,213 $ 1,462,480 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,467,394 42,444,106 42,439,439 42,369,908 42,275,264 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 38.25 $ 36.41 $ 39.19 $ 42.98 $ 49.00 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 24.09 $ 22.20 $ 24.94 $ 28.66 $ 34.59 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,023,191 $ 942,253 $ 1,058,507 $ 1,214,213 $ 1,462,480 Total assets (GAAP) $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399 $ 19,230,879 $ 19,274,549 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 25,154 26,995 28,851 30,934 32,988 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,643,069 $ 19,079,950 $ 19,053,543 $ 18,623,940 $ 18,665,556 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 5.21 % 4.94 % 5.56 % 6.52 % 7.84 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)



For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 165,220 $ 155,876 $ 142,461 $ 134,679 $ 137,194 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,152 2,151 1,977 2,119 1,975 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 167,372 158,027 144,438 136,798 139,169 Noninterest income 29,975 29,181 34,539 34,569 32,730 Securities (gains)/losses, net 153 1,055 2,089 (2,872 ) (1,563 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities, net 7 211 121 283 27 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — (1,658 ) (502 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 197,507 $ 188,474 $ 181,187 $ 167,120 $ 169,861 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 117,218 $ 108,883 $ 106,479 $ 110,797 $ 115,386 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,841 1,856 2,083 2,054 2,169 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 3,247 979 737 77 2,549 (Gain) loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 2,388 (251 ) (3,230 ) 46 214 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,442 2,156 2,412 576 1,989 Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 107,300 $ 104,143 $ 104,477 $ 108,044 $ 108,465 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 54.33 % 55.26 % 57.66 % 64.65 % 63.86 % Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP) Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 117,218 $ 108,883 $ 106,479 $ 110,797 $ 115,386 Core expenses (non-GAAP) 107,300 104,143 104,477 108,044 108,465 Average assets $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,559,091 $ 19,229,872 $ 19,151,691 Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.34 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 2.34 % 2.39 % Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP) 2.14 % 2.09 % 2.14 % 2.28 % 2.25 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 424 $ 365 $ 275 $ 340 $ — Occupancy — — — — — Furniture and equipment — — — — — Professional fees 1,587 1,480 1,779 236 1,989 Advertising 95 131 156 — — (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net — — — — — Other noninterest expenses 336 180 202 — — Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 2,442 $ 2,156 $ 2,412 $ 576 $ 1,989 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 58,642 $ 47,568 $ 204,130 $ 211,873 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,455 1,713 6,189 7,422 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 60,097 $ 49,281 $ 210,319 $ 219,295 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,548,739 $ 2,061,973 $ 1,738,041 $ 2,020,200 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 26,046 34,018 28,912 37,554 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 946,688 $ 1,451,950 $ 1,133,124 $ 1,406,641 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 15.02 % 9.15 % 11.74 % 10.49 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 25.19 % 13.47 % 18.56 % 15.59 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 165,220 $ 137,194 $ 598,236 $ 560,560 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,152 1,975 8,399 7,212 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 167,372 $ 139,169 $ 606,635 $ 567,772 Average earning assets $ 18,175,838 $ 17,681,917 $ 18,021,134 $ 17,025,088 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.61 % 3.08 % 3.32 % 3.29 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.65 3.12 3.37 3.33 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.09 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



