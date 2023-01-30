Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of January 30 will include the following: 

Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.

Thursday, February 2 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will tour AGY Aiken Plant, 2556 Wagener Road, Aiken, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: January 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 23, 2023, included:

Monday, January 23

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, January 24

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, January 25

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster delivered the 2023 State of the State address, House Chambers, South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 26

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:50 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:28 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:48 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

