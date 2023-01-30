Aqua Pennsylvania Utility Improvement to Close Edge Hill Road in Abington Township
01/30/2023
King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Aqua Pennsylvania will be performing water main construction on Edge Hill Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, February 13.
Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:
- Monday, February 13, through Friday, February 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday closure is scheduled on Edge Hill Road between Butler Avenue and Rockwell Road. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Rockwell Road, Old Welsh Road and Edge Hill Road.
Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #