Priscilla Hendrix And Blackford Wellness Bring Wellness Through Body Contouring To The WNC Mountains
One female entrepreneur gives women in North Carolina a non-invasive and non-surgical option for achieving their ideal figure.
I am passionate about educating my clients and providing the best services possible.”ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priscilla Hendrix, owner, and CEO of Blackford Wellness, has struggled with obesity in the past. Going back as far as her childhood, she was overweight. When tragedy struck, and she lost her father to heart disease, Priscilla knew she must make drastic lifestyle changes to better her life. So she turned her focus to eating healthy, exercising, and losing weight. Her passion for her own health quickly sparked an entrepreneurial dream to help others reach their body goals, and her business Blackford Wellness was born.
Blackford Wellness, located in Asheville, North Carolina, provides a variety of non-invasive, painless treatments geared toward fat reduction and body contouring. Priscilla is passionate about educating her clients and providing the best services possible, employing gentle methods such as cavitation, laser lipo, and cryolipolysis to enhance body shape and achieve a more sculpted look. In addition, wellness treatments like detox sauna therapy, LED light therapy, and teeth whitening are also offered.
All of the treatments at Blackford Wellness have one goal: to leave clients feeling beautiful and confident. Priscilla is devoted to providing patients with quality care to help them reach their desired results. The staff at Blackford Wellness stresses the importance of incorporating a healthy lifestyle to maximize the results of their treatments. Priscilla's comforting demeanor and caring attitude manifest in her practice, providing comfort to clients and the assurance that she has their health and well-being as her top priority.
Blackford Wellness offers a menu of services fit for anyone on a wellness journey, and they stress that both men and women are welcome to their clinic. The main list of body contouring services enables the body to detoxify, increase circulation, naturally boost your mood, improve sleep cycles, and so much more.
Cavitation, Laser Lipo, and Cryolipolysis are all treatments that offer gentle body contouring experiences. Cavitation is ideal for larger areas of fat reduction, while Laser Lipo is perfect for smaller, more stubborn locations such as love handles, chin areas, or arms. Cryolipolysis, commonly known as cool-sculpting, destroys fat cells through a freezing process. Each treatment takes around an hour and does not require needles or drainage. This allows clients to skip the needles, operating rooms, and the downtime associated with more traditional plastic surgery options.
Blackford Wellness has two locations in the Asheville area to meet the needs of one of the fastest-growing wellness communities in the country. Hendrix has no plans to slow down her personal wellness journey or business. She's changed her life into something she loves, and now she's on a mission to help others transform theirs.
