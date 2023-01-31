Lynx Technology Partners Continues to Experience Growing Demand for Governance Risk and Compliance as a Service (GRCaaS)

The benefits of on-demand access to expert insight, tools, and resources combined with GRC market drivers fuel strong growth for Lynx GRCaaS.

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners (Lynx), a trusted GRC managed service provider, today announces demand for Lynx GRCaaS will continue to accelerate through 2023. The benefits of on-demand access to expert insight, tools, and resources combined with managed security services (MSS) and GRC market drivers fuel strong growth for Lynx GRCaaS.

“Lynx GRCaaS conveniently and economically delivers the on-demand risk operations center capabilities, technology, and expertise enterprises need to accelerate, simplify and strengthen GRC as a value-driven framework that keeps the business on track and operating efficiently,” said Aric K. Perminter, Founder and CEO, Lynx Technology Partners.

Many risk and security teams will be asked to maintain tight budgets and find creative ways to do more with less in 2023. This is a difficult task when poor economic conditions lead to an increasing number of attacks, the talent pool of good security-trained technical resources is shrinking, and changing regulatory and business requirements, like environmental, social, and governance (ESG), create new issues for teams to tackle.

Market analysis estimates the 2022 global MSS market size at over 27 billion USD with a projected growth rate of 12.3% from 2023 to 2027. Estimates of GRC market size is over 47 billion USD in 2022 and is projected to expand at a growth rate of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Operating at the intersection of MSS and GRC markets, Lynx GRCaaS provides the expert insight, tools and resources that organizations need to balance GRC priorities in a historically challenging landscape.

• Accelerate: Lynx GRCaaS empowers enterprises to fast-track GRC as a framework that effectively steers an organization’s vision, mission, and operations through good decision-making and utilization of resources.

• Simplify: Lynx GRCaaS helps teams achieve a continuous state of compliance and streamline business-security alignment by connecting the dots between regulatory requirements, business relevancy, policies, situational awareness, risks and controls.

• Strengthen: Lynx GRCaaS strengthens overall security posture by integrating security considerations into the business decision-making process and effectively exposing and tracking risk across all business lines.

“With rising workloads due to the ever-evolving threat landscape and regulatory requirements, topped by dwindling resources, today’s CISOs are under heavy pressure. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to hire and implement technologies fast enough to balance rapidly evolving risk profiles, ensure compliance and reduce costs,” said Gatha Sadhir, Global Chief Information Security Office of Carnival. “Partnering with a managed service provider can help strengthen both our GRC capabilities and corporate mission across Carnival’s nine brands by unifying operations, boosting efficiencies, and taking a burden off our resources.”

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners governance, risk and compliance as a service (GRCaaS) empowers organizations to proactively manage risk and deliver measurable business value. Through our risk operations center (ROC), Lynx customers gain on-demand access to certified teams of GRC experts and intelligent technologies. Enterprises of all sizes use Lynx GRCaaS to improve their overall security posture, achieve continuous compliance and formulate risk-aware business strategies. Our dedication to diversity, customer success, and responsiveness make us the trusted GRC managed service partner of a growing list of customers in highly regulated industries worldwide. Learn more at LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

