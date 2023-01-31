Small Unmanned Aircraft System played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – The use of Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) played an integral role in halting a human smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector.

On Jan. 29, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station while working their assigned duties, responded to a report of a tractor-trailer with several individuals inside near the intersection of Tejas Loop and I-35. Upon arrival to the location, Border Patrol agents discovered 12 individuals inside the trailer. With the assistance of the sUAS, agents located and apprehended two more individuals hiding in the nearby brush.

Border Patrol agents conducted record checks on the individuals and all 14 subjects were found to be in the country illegally. All will be processed accordingly.

