Trojan Battery Company Launches New AES Battery With Up To 2x the Cycle Life of Standard AGM at the 2023 ARA Rental Show

Trojan's maintenance-free AES Battery maximizes longevity and reduces the total cost of ownership compared to standard AGM technology. It also works in a partial state of charge without damage.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (PRWEB) January 30, 2023

Trojan Battery Company introduces the new Trojan AES Battery for floor-cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, material handling equipment, golf vehicles and other applications at Booth 1481 of the 2023 ARA Rental Show.

The rugged premium VRLA battery delivers consistent, unrivaled high output and up to twice the cycle life of standard AGM, especially in extreme deep-cycle, partial charging, or challenging environments.

"Trojan's AES Battery lets rental houses, floor-cleaning professionals, and facilities maintenance and warehouse managers maximize productivity and slash their total cost of ownership," says Matt Herr, senior product manager for Motive. "And it enables OEMs and Master Distributors to improve and differentiate their products, boost profits, and enjoy supply-chain security thanks to our global manufacturing sites."

The Trojan AES battery outperforms competitive products in these areas:



Longevity: Up to 2x more cycle life than traditional AGM ensures you can complete your job (2500 cycles at 60% DoD vs 1200 cycles for AGM)

Harsh Conditions: Robust performance in extreme conditions and harsh temperatures.

Harmless Partial State of Charging: Tested to withstand long- term partial state of charging, without harm. Advanced Carbon Technology Extends Life and Streamlines Operations Some traditional AGM batteries must be fully recharged after each cycle to prevent corrosion, sulfation, and early failure. Yet this is often neglected on busy work sites. Trojan's AES Battery is engineered with a proprietary carbon additive and DCS technology to work in a partial state of charge while preserving both the negative active material and the positive material. See Our Full Product Portfolio at Booth 1481 The complete battery solutions provider, Trojan will showcase its deep-cycle flooded lead-acid, AGM, gel, lithium-ion, and AES batteries. Our lithium-ion series includes 24-, 36- and 48-volt batteries. What Sets Trojan Battery Company Apart With almost a century of battery-making experience, Trojan Battery Company helped shape deep-cycle battery technology and is a major supplier to OEMs. We offer:

On-time delivery and supply-chain security with global manufacturing sites

A global Technical Support Line with trained employees

A network of Master Distributors and Authorized Trojan Dealers

Stop by booth 1481 to speak to our energy-storage experts and enter our Play-to-Win an iPad contest.

Learn more about Trojan's AES Battery or Find your local Authorized Trojan Dealer.

About Trojan Battery Company

Leading manufacturers of golf, personal transportation, and utility vehicles as well as marine equipment, floor-cleaning machines, aerial work platforms, and material-handling equipment depend on us to power their products. Since 1925, Trojan Battery Company has revolutionized deep-cycle battery technology by introducing generations of deep-cycle flooded, lithium-ion, gel, AGM, and AES batteries. Based in Santa Fe Springs, California, we operate manufacturing facilities in Sandersville and Lithonia, Georgia; Santa Fe Springs, California; Reynosa, Mexico; and Shanghai, China; two advanced Research and Development Centers in the United States; offices in Europe and Asia; and a worldwide network of Trojan Master Distributors. Visit Trojan Battery Company, a part of C&D Technologies.

