The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Callinex, Imagine Lithium, Canadian Critical Minerals, Alianza Minerals and Nicola Mining Discussing Their Latest News

Callinex CNX announces 2023 exploration targets at Pine Bay

Callinex (CNX) has outlined 2023 exploration targets at its Pine Bay Project in Manitoba's Flin Flon District. The program will focus on the continued expansion of the high-grade Rainbow deposit, step-out drilling on the Alchemist target, and follow-up on the Odin target area and the high-grade copper and gold-bearing Cabin horizon. President and CEO Max Porterfield spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the upcoming exploration.

Imagine Lithium ILI announces lithium discovery

Imagine Lithium (ILI) has identified a new drilling target located approximately 1.6 km to the northwest of the Jackpot Main Zone

The Jackpot Lithium property is located in the Georgia Lake Area, about 140 km north of Thunder Bay, Ontario

President J.C. St-Amour sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the discovery

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. CCMI signs agreement with B.C. Hydro for Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals (CCMI) signed a facilities agreement with B.C. Hydro and Power Authority for its Bull River Mine project. B.C. Hydro will reconnect the company to an existing transmission line to provide 5,000 kVA for around $150,000. Ian Berzins, CEO of Canadian Critical Minerals, met with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Alianza Minerals ANZ planning drill program at its Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals (ANZ) is planning to drill and further explore its Haldane silver project in Yukon Territory's historic Keno District. Work includes airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high-grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target

Company CEO Jason Weber sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the updates.

Nicola Mining NIM to recommence gold production in B.C.

Nicola Mining (NIM) has completed final preparations to begin operations in Q1 2023. Nicola has received in excess of 15,000 tonnes of gold mill feed from Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project and has hired employees to fill key positions required for gold production. Peter Espig, CEO of Nicola, joined The Market Herald's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss this news.

