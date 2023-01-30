Newly Established Stockbridge Police Department Implements Industry-Leading eSOPH Background Software

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stockbridge Police Department recently completed the implementation of Miller Mendel, Inc.'s eSOPH background investigation system and in doing so, the agency joined the largest public safety background network in the nation.



The Stockbridge Police Department expects to process at least 150 applicants per year using eSOPH. In addition to taking advantage of eSOPH's industry-leading standard functionality, the Stockbridge Police Department will utilize several of eSOPH's optional features, including the social media screening service, which allows investigators to request social media and online activity screening reports for applicants with one click.

eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county, and state police agencies across the nation to conduct over 100,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. Agencies using eSOPH report saving up to 50 percent of their time per background investigation. By transitioning to eSOPH, the Stockbridge Police Department is now connected to over 165 agencies using the software nationwide.

ABOUT STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA AND THE STOCKBRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

The City of Stockbridge is a diverse and progressive city of approximately 30,000 residents. Stockbridge is located in northwest Henry County just 15 minutes south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The city serves an area of 13.31 square miles. The Stockbridge Police Department is a new agency which officially launched July 1, 2022, starting off with 56 sworn officers and 6 civilian employees.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL, INC.

Miller Mendel, Inc. (MMI) creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

Contact:

Miller Mendel, Inc.

info@millermendel.com