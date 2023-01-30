MEDIA ADVISORY - Media availability: Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Musical Ride Annual Open House

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - On February 2, 2023, members of the media are invited to the RCMP's Musical Ride stables in advance of the RCMP Musical Ride Open House and Food Drive on February 4, a proud Winterlude partner event.

There will be access to the Musical Ride stables and interview opportunities with the Musical Ride, Winterlude organizers and the Ottawa Food Bank.

Access to the event will be limited and restricted. Media representatives must register in advance by contacting RCMP Media Relations at RCMP.HQMediaRelations-DGRelationsmedias.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca by February 1, 2023, 1:00 p.m. EST.

Details:

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Location: The Musical Ride Centre, 1 Sandridge Road, Ottawa, K1K 2X5

Other media opportunities can be arranged upon request.

Media arrival: Members of the media are asked to arrive at the RCMP Musical Ride facilities at 10:20 a.m. EST or confirm a different time of arrival. Please park in visitors parking across from the stables or along the sidewalk in front of the stables and proceed on foot to the door with the Mountie Shop sign to meet with your escort. Visitors must be accompanied at all times.

Media registration deadline: By February 1, 2023, 1:00 pm EST

Background:

Giving back to the community

An annual tradition since 1996, the Open House is once again supporting the Ottawa Food Bank. Visitors are encouraged to help us "Cram the Carriage" by bringing a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. The relationship with the Ottawa Food Bank began decades ago and we're happy to continue supporting the food bank again this year.

Through the generosity of visitors, the last Open House in 2020 raised more than $3,700 and approximately 1,120 kg of food.

Additional information:

RCMP Musical Ride

Hosting the Musical Ride

RCMP Musical Ride Annual Open House

