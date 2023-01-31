Learn about TISAX & the Global Automotive Supply Chain on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
For a quick and cogent business overview on “all things TISAX,” don’t miss this show with Ed Chandler from TISAX America.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive OEMs the world over recognize the risk that their suppliers’ cybersecurity may pose to their intellectual property, device security, and privacy compliance. But how to efficiently and effectively address this supply chain risk?
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
Many companies rely on some combination of self-attested questionnaires (low cost, low confidence) and/or on-site supplier audits (high cost, high confidence). Third-party attestations can offer high confidence at a lower cost to the OEM but need an agreed standard as a starting point. Enter TISAX (for Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange), a de facto global cybersecurity standard for automotive suppliers. Its top proponents currently include the major German automakers (BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen) and their Tier 1 suppliers (Bosch, ZF).
If your org is being asked about TISAX compliance, you need to know how the assessment process works, what the requirements are, and how close you are to meeting them. A successful TISAX assessment can help you get more business with European automotive OEMs and their suppliers, while also improving your security posture.
To help listeners understand TISAX, how it applies to them, and how to start preparing for a TISAX assessment, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Ed Chandler, National Sales Manager at TISAX America. John Verry, CISO and Managing Partner at Pivot Point Security, hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• Where did TISAX come from, why does it exist, and why is it increasingly important worldwide?
• Why so many North American firms are now facing TISAX requirements
• How the TISAX assessment/audit process works
• TISAX assessment objectives and assessment levels
• How aligning your org with comprehensive cybersecurity standards like ISO 27001 can also help with TISAX
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
