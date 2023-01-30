Author Fred Litwin's New Book Claims to Debunk Oliver Stone's JFK Conspiracy Theories

Extensively Sourced Book Shows How Clever Filmmaking Can Mislead the Public

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his timely and powerful new book, Oliver Stone's Film-Flam: The Demagogue of Dealey Plaza, author Fred Litwin debunks the major allegations in JFK: Destiny Betrayed -- Oliver Stone's 2021 documentary series on the JFK assassination.

Litwin's book examines:

The formation of the Warren Commission.

The relationship between JFK and the CIA.

Why Jack Ruby killed Oswald.

How the medical evidence supports a lone gunman.

The role of imperfect memory in witness testimony.

A refutation of a possible alibi for Lee Harvey Oswald.

The chain of custody of CE 399 - the bullet found at Parkland Hospital.

The insidious claim that JFK's physician, Dr. George Burkley, participated in a cover-up.

Spurious allegations about General Curtis LeMay.

Supposed plots against JFK in Chicago and Tampa.

The homophobic persecution of Clay Shaw by Jim Garrison.

Oliver Stone's Film-Flam is extensively sourced and contains over 600 links to the internet (in the Kindle version), as well as excerpts from many JFK assassination documents.

"This book shows how Oliver Stone gets it wrong and how the evidence just doesn't support his allegations," said Fred Litwin. "A lot of the film's material is surprisingly easy to debunk. Viewers of this documentary series deserve to know the truth."

Litwin's book will interest historians and film critics, fans of President Kennedy, and anyone interested in the debunking of conspiracy theories. It will certainly become a necessary addition to any JFK library.

Oliver Stone's Film-Flam, ISBN: 978-0-9948630-6-5, 2023, NorthernBlues Books, 496 Pages, Paperback $17.99, eBook $7.99; Available on Amazon, Kindle, iTunes, KOBO and the author's website: http://www.OnTheTrailofDelusion.com

About Fred Litwin: Fred is the author of four books and has written articles for the National Post, the Ottawa Citizen, and the Toronto Sun, among others. His 2020 book, On the Trail of Delusion - Jim Garrison: The Great Accuser exposed the fraudulent prosecution of Clay Shaw for conspiring to murder JFK.

Contact Information:

Fred Litwin

Author

fred.litwin@gmail.com

(613) 261-9060



